national

Gov't defends My Number ID system despite glitches

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's top government spokesman on Wednesday insisted there is no problem with the My Number national identification system, following the erroneous issuance of official documentation via one of its services.

The comments came a day after the Digital Agency requested Fujitsu Japan Ltd, the provider of the system, to temporarily suspend the issuance of documentation at convenience stores after users received copies of the residence certificates of other individuals.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that all the cases were linked to an application software problem, rather than My Number cards or associated information-sharing systems.

"As the security of systems that deal with personal information is important, the government will take all possible measures," Matsuno said at a news conference.

Fujitsu Japan has provided around 200 municipalities with the system that enables holders of the cards to obtain official documents at convenience stores without going to municipal offices.

Erroneous issuances of residence certificates have been confirmed in Yokohama and Kawasaki, both in Kanagawa Prefecture, as well as Tokyo's Adachi Ward, according to the company.

While the government is striving to promote the use of the national identification system, some remain concerned about the leakage of personal information.

Around 77 percent of the population have applied for My Number cards, according to the internal affairs ministry.

The government will scrap in principle health insurance cards in the fall of 2024 and integrate them into My Number cards, meaning their use will become mandatory as Japan's health insurance system covers all residents.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Japan's top government spokesman on Wednesday insisted there is no problem with the My Number national identification system, following the..... problems

0 ( +1 / -1 )

all the cases were linked to an application software problem, rather than My Number cards or associated information-sharing systems.

Users see it as a whole system, regardless excuses.

after users received copies of the residence certificates of other individuals.

So one stranger get someone information by mistake, with all personal information in it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

No problems with the creeping, bureaucratic surveillance system. No need to worry, folks.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

