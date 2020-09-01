Gov't holds annual disaster drill amid pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, right, and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, attend a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, before a drill marking Disaster Prevention Day, which marks the anniversary of an earthquake that devastated Tokyo and its vicinity in 1923.

The Japanese government held an annual disaster drill Tuesday based on a scenario that a massive earthquake originating in the Nankai Trough in the Pacific had rocked wide areas, but with fewer officials taking part amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Regional disaster drills were also held, many likewise scaled back, although some local governments canceled the events this year to prevent the spread of the virus.

The nationwide exercises are held every Sept 1, or Disaster Prevention Day, which marks the anniversary of a magnitude 7.9 temblor that devastated Tokyo and its vicinity in 1923.

The central government's exercise was based on the assumption that a magnitude 9.1 earthquake occurred at 7:10 a.m. off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan, with rescuers also needing to take account of the pandemic.

"It is urgent that we supply aid while preventing the spread of the virus," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at an emergency headquarters meeting convened for the drill. "We will provide swift assistance."

In a following simulated press conference, Abe urged people to take actions that will save lives and refrain from bulk buying in order to minimize panic.

At the practice emergency meeting, the governors of quake-hit prefectures reported damage to Cabinet members through a video link and called for the dispatch of disaster relief teams. The number of meeting participants was sharply reduced this year to prevent the spread of the virus.

To attend the meeting at the prime minister's office, Cabinet ministers walked to the venue from their residences or offices as part of the drill.

Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan typically hosts an annual disaster drill, but cancelled the large-scale event this year due to virus concerns.

Meanwhile, Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures and cities will hold a joint drill on Nov. 1 in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture. The schedule had been put off from Sept. 1 this year, when the Tokyo Paralympic games were initially due to be held.

The sporting event has been postponed for one year because of the pandemic.

The country has recently been battered by numerous natural disasters. The southwestern region of Kyushu was struck by torrential rain in July, which caused deadly flooding and landslides, while Typhoon Hagibis ripped through wide areas of Japan in October last year, leaving more than 90 people dead.

