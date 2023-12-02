Gov't may seek to dissolve Unification Church: source

The Japanese government is considering pursuing a court order to disband the contentious Unification Church, which has been at the center of a political scandal since the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022, a government source said Sunday.
If the evidence and victims' testimonies gathered so far are deemed adequate, a request for the group to disband could be filed with the Tokyo District Court as soon as October, following a meeting of the government's religious organization council, the source said.
But a dissolution remains uncertain given that some people in the government are cautious and want the evidence to be carefully reviewed before a decision is made. Concerns include that proving illegal activity occurred at an organizational level may not be possible.
If dissolved, the Unification Church would lose its status as a religious corporation and be deprived of tax benefits, although it could still operate as an entity.
The move to consider issuing a dissolution order comes after the government's Agency for Cultural Affairs began in October 2022 investigating whether the church's activities contravene the law on religious corporations.
As part of the investigation, the agency has conducted seven official rounds of questioning with the church since November. These inquiries have sought various reports, including those related to the church's management and financial matters, civil cases where it has acknowledged legal responsibility and its communication records with its South Korean headquarters.
In total, the agency has sent out more than 600 questions, but with each round, the church has provided less and less documentation and even declined to answer in some instances.
Due to what it sees as the group's apparent refusal to answer, the agency is considering fining the church and also intends to end its questioning with the seventh round as it would be hard to gather further evidence.
Japan's religious corporation law allows relevant authorities to ask courts to order a dissolution in cases where a religious organization "commits an act which is clearly found to harm public welfare substantially."
If the government can prove that malicious and illegal acts occurred continuously on an organizational level, it can seek the church's dissolution.
The church maintains its senior officials have never been implicated in a criminal case and that illegal activity breaking Japan's civil law would not constitute grounds for ordering its dissolution. It also says the government's questioning of the organization is illegal.
The Unification Church is a South Korean religious organization established by a staunch anti-communist in 1954. In Japan, the church has long been criticized for extracting huge donations from followers via "spiritual sales," in which victims are pressured to buy items at exorbitant prices.
The group drew renewed public attention in July 2022 when Abe was fatally shot during an election stump speech over his perceived links to the church.
Police have said that Tetsuya Yamagami, standing trial over the incident, claimed he targeted Abe partly because Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped bring the church to Japan in 1968. He also told the police his mother donated vast sums to the church, which financially ruined the family.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Still considering, not really actual final decision especially with ties with many Japanese politician.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Unification-Church-and-politics/Unification-Church-How-Japan-politicians-counted-on-members-votes
Yubaru
Which just means that the followers will be forced to anti up more money to assist in paying the taxes.
Fighto!
Good. Ban them and keep tabs on the followers of this cult.
Would be good to see all those US based cults banned also. Wishing for too much maybe.
dagon
Or more likely they do no not want the involved and influential in the LDP to be in any way implicated in the proceedings.
Legrande
LDP as usual scrambling only after the facts have come to light.
If Abe hadn't been assassinated you can be sure business with the Unification Church (massive monetary donations and free labor to the LDP) would have continued unabated.
zones2surf
If they do this, they will then have to ban Sokka Gakkai, given their heavy involvement in Japanese politics.
But THAT will never happen.
Which means this is religious bigotry, banning some but not others.
wallace
SG is not a cult and does not give money to the LDP or Komeito Party.
Aly Rustom
I'll believe it when I see it
wallace
Religions cannot be banned and are protected by the Constitution.
Yubaru
How about coming into the 21st Century? SG hasn't been connected with Komeito since the last one!
Talk about beating a dead horse!
kochikame
The government should consider also dissolving 冨士大石寺顕正会（ふじたいせきじけんしょうかい）／Fuji Taisekiji Kenshoukai, which is very similar to the Unification Church.
They also ask members to buy their books and products, and ask to donate money.
At least, I wish some TV Network make a documentary on their activities...it's very similar to what the Unification Church has been doing.
rainyday
Stripping a corporate entity of its tax-free status over egregious acts of fraud and abuse is a far cry from banning a religion.
wallace
Petey Wheatstraw you can provide evidence?
Mark
Like all other Colts and groups, they will operate under a different name if not already.
Mr Kipling
Its a good start, then move on to removing tax breaks for ALL religions.
kurisupisu
Why would the Japanese government seek to ban a group that has been extremely useful?
I would propose that this ‘idea’ never becomes reality
4Tno
Seems like religious persecution.
factchecker
Good. Don't stop there while you're at it. All forms of organised religion is a poison on society. The shogun Tokugawa had the right idea.
wallace
I guess some posters need to read the Constitution.
deanzaZZR
The government will have to prove its case in the court of law.
Garthgoyle
Do it already.. Disband that group.
If be happy if at least they get their tax-free benefits taken away.
Aum Shinrikyo was (is?) a religion.
Paustovsky
Ironically. the Lord only knows how many weirdos Japan has let in on a Missionary visa.
PerformingMonkey
Good. And while they are at it they can strip all religious corporations of their tax-free status.
dbsaiya
Banned? Not if the LDP or Komeito can help it. Komeito is so afraid that this Moonie thing could also associate them with Sokka Gakkai, and rightfully so. Final analysis? DOA.
Reginald Bok
To hide all the incriminating evidence against those still in power?
opheliajadefeldt
My parents taught me the tenets of Buddhism starting when I was quite young, but they never forced me to follow them. At the beginning they belonged to SGI but left because they did not like the way it was run, and I did go to a few meetings with them but hated it. It is a very male dominated organisation, with no women in important positions, that is not good. We still practice our style of Buddhism but belong to no organisation.
shogun36
Sooooo, it's been a year and nothing has been done to them yet?
I see...............
Dave Fair
YubaruToday 08:14 am JST
YubaruToday, know anyone in Sokka Gakkai? If you did, as I do first hand, you would have a different perspective! My experience with members is that they are ACTIVELY involved in Komeito, erecting posters and participating in election events, at the direction of their local Sokka Gakkai superiors as well as directed to donate to Komeito. They go all-out once the election cycle begins! Sure, the law says that religious organizations are banned from political activities but is their a paper trail, does the law say anything about individual members activities and does the law prevent Sokka Gakkai and Komeito leaders meeting in person, say for tea, guessing not so is it at all possible that Komeito is getting their marching orders from president Daisaku Ikeda, no doubt.
I have questioned my Sokka Gakkai acquaintances about pressure from their immediate superiors within the church and with some needling on my part been able to ascertain that indeed they are acting on behalf of the church's direction but the LDP/J-Gov will not start turning over stones to find out as long as Komeito is their junior coalition partner and the LDP's hold on power!
wallace
The Church has been fined.
Concerned Citizen
If truly guilty of illegal activity then punish accordingly. But looks like hypocrisy to me....the JGov itself is knee deep in illegal activity and scandal.
wallace
The Komeito Party has strict rules about who can donate and by how much.
https://www.komei.or.jp/en/faq/#anc05
There is no direct connection between the Soka Gakkai and Komeito Party even if the members support them.
wallace
opheliajadefeldt
There are women leaders in all positions just the same as men.
TokyoLiving
Great news !!!...
Khuniri
It's Sо̄ka-gakka (創価学会) 'value-creating society', not *Sokka-gakkai, so those who spell it incorrectly may not know what they're talking about...My family is well acquainted with ardent members of SKGK, and whenever there is an election the matriarch comes round to us, asking us to support their party. We listen politely and then vote otherwise. No harm done...The Unification Church is a very different kettle of fish.
wallace
Soka Gakkai is the official English title.
https://www.sokaglobal.org/
Fredrik
And since when did the government care so much about this Unification Church? Or rather, why? Shouldn't they give priority on solving the murder case first? Or, is it a murder case? Or just illegal possession of gunpowder? Or, is the case even still open? Red herring for dinner it seems...
elephant200
Then who pays the bill for L.D.P. ? The U.C. attracts money from worldwide,it was their connection and using money fraudulent and extortion from followers that was overwhelming than any other parties could get. Without the support from that anti Communist church, where comes the money to fund younger rightist politicians to step into Japanese political arena?
Was that a political suicide for L.D.P.?
CKAI
Not so fast!
Got a few questions for ya.
This "may seek"… just a will consider, hope to, hold hands sorta "may seek" or more like the 3x hankoed already check in the mail ink dry before presstime
kinda "may seek"
?
Jay
Agree with the sentiments here. If the Unification Church is banned, then Soka Gakkai must go. Soka Gaslight is a malevolent cult masquerading as a benevolent organization. If Buddhism had a way to define what a 'heretic' is, Daisaku Ikeda would be it.
rainyday
What the constitution says:
Which part of this would be violated by the government stripping tax-free status from an organization that has engaged in extensive acts of fraud and abuse?
wallace
Only two religious groups have been previously banned. Aum and a temple I think in Wakayama?
wallace
Aum reformed and still exists.
EvilBuddha
Soka Gakkai should not be banned.
Not that I am a rabid Soka Gakkai supporter like a few here. I have enough complaints about Soka Gakkai, the way it is run and the fact that most of the members and leaders don't practice what they preach.
But there is a fundamental difference between Soka Gakkai and other religious cults. The last time Japan tried to get rid of the Soka Gakkai it didn't end too well for Japan.
The Dharanis chapter of the Lotus Sutra states that those who slander the great law will have their heads split into 7 pieces, just like the branches of an arjaka tree.
Elvis is here
I don't think it will be missed by many
Yuuju
dissolving is not a big deal. They can dissolve it anytime, they just need to open some other one under another name after a while when the attention goes down a bit and everything will go back to the usual track. How about actually tackling the leaders of the organization for good, hah?
Garthgoyle
They do. And are strictly monitored and if they try to recruit new members with shady tactics, they get raided be the police.
Tony W.
Religions in general can have a history of getting funds by dubious means from their followers. Centuries ago the Catholic Church was selling pardons for sins! Henry VIII fixed that when he started the Church of England and took over Catholic churches. Recently the ban by the Catholic Church on the use of contraceptives has itself been banned by the Irish Government. So hopefully we will see governments everywhere, including the Japanese one in this case, taking action against unreasonable behaviour by religions that disadvantage their followers. (And, just for the record, a colt is a young horse!)
xin xin
Should close it alongside the pachinkos.