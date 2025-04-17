Gov't mistakenly suspends use of 20,000 My Number-linked accounts

Japan's Digital Agency said Thursday it had mistakenly suspended the use of around 20,000 bank accounts that people had registered under the My Number national identification system to receive state benefits.
The registrations were disabled last Friday based on erroneous data from an association of credit unions saying the accounts were not usable, it said, adding that restoration work is under way.
Recipients of public funds such as pension payments and child benefits can voluntarily link their bank accounts to their ID numbers, and the agency checks with banks and other financial institutions to see if the accounts have not been closed or suspended.
The agency invalidated the registrations of the accounts on the system and notified the account owners of the move before discovering that the information provided by the Tokyo-based association was wrong and included usable accounts.
Since the My Number ID system was introduced in 2016, a series of personal information leaks and registration errors have come to light, such as in 2023 when some bank accounts were found linked to the wrong ID cards.© KYODO
enmaai
And my friends wonder why I still have no my number until now .
garypen
TBF, this was an error made by the banking association, who provided erroneous information to the government agency. The agency did exactly what it was supposed to do with the information.
I'm curious as to how the error was discovered. Did the banking association notify the agency of their error? Or, did the agency itself figure it out because of user complaints? Or, was it something else?
uaintseeme
@enmaai
Doesn't matter. You'll all be using it in the next few years. No one is exempt from technology glitches.
enmaai
@uaintseeme
Well at least I still have a few more years not to get a my number aint I.
sakurasuki
They say just have your my number everything will be fine, now we see more and more mistake being done. Will this end? Especially many parties such as local govt, third parties etc that will be involved in the future, just expect more and more mistake will happen.