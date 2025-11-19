Japanese gov't ordered to pay ¥3.9 bil in damages over noise at air base

A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered the government to pay around 3.9 billion yen to residents around Atsugi air base near Tokyo who have sought compensation for health hazards and psychological distress due to noise.

The Yokohama District Court said the disturbances "caused damage that exceeded what could be tolerated in social life" in the case brought by around 8,000 nearby residents and others regarding the air base shared by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military.

"It violates the legal interests regarding one's health and living environment," said Presiding Judge Nobuhiro Okada, acknowledging that the use of the base has affected the lives of the residents for a long period of time and amounts to a rights violation.

The air base, with a 2,400-meter runway, straddles the densely populated cities of Yamato and Ayase in Kanagawa Prefecture.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs called on the government to come up with measures to address the situation, criticizing its failure to act despite past court decisions acknowledging the illegality of the level of the noise.

An official from the Defense Ministry's regional bureau said it would "act accordingly with relevant agencies regarding our next steps."

A series of lawsuits have been filed over noise pollution at the base since 1976.

Last November, the Yokohama District Court ordered the state to pay residents approximately 5.9 billion yen over excessive noise in the past in a lawsuit filed by a different group of residents. But the court rejected their call for a suspension of SDF and U.S. military flights and their demand for compensation for future noise pollution.

