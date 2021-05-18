Gov't pledges to fix embarrassing vaccine booking system flaw

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will fix an embarrassing COVID-19 vaccine booking system fault that allowed reservations to be made using nonexistent application numbers.
The announcement came a day after the government started accepting online bookings for elderly people to receive shots at large Self Defense Forces-staffed vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka as it attempts to ramp up its inoculation rollout amid a fourth wave of infections.
The state-run booking system for the vaccination center in Tokyo was found to accept municipality code numbers and vaccination ticket numbers that were not issued by respective authorities.
"We plan on fixing (the system) so we can confirm the inputted data are genuine information," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a press conference.
"It would have been better if we had fixed it from the start," the minister said, adding that the ministry does not plan to conduct a large system overhaul.
The problem was reported Monday by major news organizations Asahi Shimbun Publications Inc and the Mainichi Shimbun, which signed up to test the system using fictitious information. Both said in their reporting that they had canceled reservations they created.
Kishi said he takes the actions of the companies "very seriously," calling them "malicious and very regrettable" despite the significant flaws they brought to light.
He asked the public not to make appointments using false information to ensure slots are available to those who are eligible and so vaccines are not wasted.
The problem with vaccination ticket numbers, issued to eligible individuals by their municipality, was put down to a failure to cross-reference data in the system with that from local municipalities, according to the Defense Ministry.
"We did not think it appropriate for the Defense Ministry to retain private information of every individual in the country subject to vaccination," Kishi said.
At a separate press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato warned the government may consider taking legal action against people or groups deemed to have taken advantage of the system failure in a malicious manner, such as making many reservations using fictitious data.
Currently, residents of Tokyo's 23 wards and Osaka city aged 65 or older are able to make appointments via the Defense Ministry's website and the Line messaging app but spots are filling up quickly with the launch of online bookings.
The government moved to set up mass vaccination centers operated mostly by Self-Defense Forces doctors and nurses to accelerate its vaccine rollout, given only around 3 percent of its population of 126 million has received at least one shot of a vaccine, the slowest vaccination rate among major economies.
Some municipalities that run local inoculation venues have experienced problems processing appointments as phone lines and computer systems have been overloaded.
According to the Defense Ministry, around 44,000 slots for the Tokyo center were booked by 7 a.m. Tuesday out of the 50,000 that had been made available between May 24 and May 30.
Additionally, all of the 25,000 slots for the Osaka center were filled within 25 minutes on Monday afternoon, the ministry said.
Japan began inoculation of its elderly population of about 36 million in mid-April after its vaccination effort for health care workers started in February.© KYODO
klausdorth
Oh, no, c'mon not another pledge, not another promise!
There were quite too many so far. And if this should happen, how long will it take to implement this?
Another couple of months or years? Another couple of meetings with the so-called experts?
Haaa Nemui
Gold!!!
eye
..instead of thanking them like he should for exposing vulnerabilities.
Luddite
Surely the Department for Health should be organising the vaccine rollout.
kurisupisu
More comedy from Japan...
Bob Fosse
A pledge, I suppose that’s better than an urge.
Kobe White Bar Owner
If I read pledge or urge again on here I’m gonna vomit! Oh no too late! blerrrrr..
Vreth
Low pressure job working for the Japanese government, doesn't matter if you do your job well or not. Conbini clerks are under more pressure to perform well.
Scarce
Imagine that! Japan failed again, again, again, again, again, again, again, and again. How does one fail at literally EVERYTHING they do.
Bob Fosse
It’s beyond parody now. It’d be easier if they put the vaccine phial, a syringe and instructions inside every tax bill they will be sending out like clockwork next month.
warispeace
This government is the embarrassing flaw that needs to be fixed.
Jimizo
Complacent.
No opposition breathing down their necks. No need to even look alive.
Yotomaya
Good to know they're planning.
The word "embarrassing" would be appropriate if these weren't human lives they're dealing with.
Alfie Noakes
Shinzo's kid brother Kishi had time to tweet his support for Israel's mass child murder over the weekend but no time to oversee this implementation of the vaccination program correctly. Yeah, right.
Edward Snowden revealed in 2012 that the Japanese government kept secret files on 72,000 muslims resident in Japan. Only the most naive would believe a word of this.
Goodlucktoyou
Proof that Fax machines are are the centerpoint of advancers societies. Or that mentality
shogun36
Gov't embarrassing vaccine system
The headline is fixed......
GenHXZ
J-gov and technology do not really mix. They instated a 68 year old cyber security person 3 years ago who had never used a computer before!
Scarce
Hold up! Didn't they pledge to have 60 million vaccines by June? Didn't they pledge to put life before the Olympics? I must have been dreaming.
Laguna
If the bureaucrats didn't consistently screw things up requiring time-consuming fixes, half of them would be out of a job.
Yubaru
And get paid for it too!
umbrella
yes indeed, what's the difference between a pledge, promise or urge? No difference as far as the J government is concerned, they all mean nothing will be done.
The J government can't even get the vaccination booking system right. Appalling
Zoroto
Can these inept morons do even a single thing right?
John Noun
Scruffy. Put a tie on a get a suit that fits.
Zoroto
I wouldn't trust these people with servicing my air conditioner.
BlackFlagCitizen
It's a little late to be making pledges... are you all not aware we're in the second year of the pandemic? Embarrassing. 恥をしれ.
Kniknaknokkaer
Journalism is so embarrassingly inconvenient for the Jgov isn't it.