Gov't releases names of 424 underperforming public hospitals

The health ministry released the names of 424 underperforming public hospitals Thursday, in an unprecedented move as it aims to keep health care costs down amid Japan's rapidly aging population.

The ministry, aiming to reduce the number of hospital beds in Japan to 1.19 million from about 1.25 million recorded in 2018, identified which hospitals should be targeted for restructuring or mergers after an investigation of 1,455 public hospitals in the country.

Using data from fiscal 2017, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare focused on public hospitals that both provide care for patients in the acute phase of critical illness and perform surgery for the advanced stage of acute critical illness.

The ministry then compiled a list of underperforming hospitals after analyzing nine aspects of medical performance, including cancer and emergency treatment, together with whether a competing hospital was situated within 20 minutes by car.

Underperforming hospitals made up 29.1 percent of those investigated, with the majority comprising of institutions with relatively few beds.

By prefecture, Niigata accounted for 53.7 percent, followed by Hokkaido at 48.6 percent, Miyagi at 47.5 percent, Yamaguchi at 46.7 percent and Okayama at 43.3 percent.

By number of hospitals, Hokkaido was the highest at 54, with Okinawa the only prefecture at zero.

The ministry plans to contact the relevant hospitals in October to request that they formally consider restructuring or merging and deliver a decision by September next year.

While there are currently a high number of beds in advanced acute phase and acute phase departments, where more expenses are incurred due to the higher posting of nurses, there is an insufficient number of beds for rehabilitation, which are needed by the elderly.

Medical fees are expected to rapidly increase in 2025, when the entire baby boomer generation will be aged 75 or older.

Prefectural governments will draw up regional health care plans outlining the number of hospital beds needed in 2025, as part of hospital restructuring and merger efforts.

The country has been divided into 339 regions, with negotiations between local governments and hospitals ongoing.

The ministry hopes the release of the list of underperforming hospitals will spark debate with local leaders and residents.

© KYODO