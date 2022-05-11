Gov't says masks not needed outdoors if distancing maintained

Wearing masks outdoors to protect against the coronavirus is not necessary providing social distancing is practiced, Japan's top government spokesman said Wednesday, with the approach of summer increasing the risk of heatstroke.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government will continue to review anti-virus measures while monitoring the country's coronavirus situation and consulting with medical experts.
Mask requirements have been easing overseas in line with progress in vaccinations against COVID-19. The United States has lifted a federal mask mandate and the use of masks is no longer required in Britain and France.
"We recommend that people take off their masks outside as long as sufficient distance is maintained, especially when temperatures and humidity are high," Matsuno told a press conference.
"Experts say high-risk behavior, such as talking to people in close proximity without masks, should be avoided. Proper mask-wearing is necessary if you cannot maintain enough distance with others outside and talk with them," he said.© KYODO
Luis David Yanez
Wow, the Japanese government admitted something that the WHO said back in 2020!
Soon they will say that using double mask while in your car alone should only be done if the windows are open and there are other cars with open windows near.
spinningplates
At this stage it makes sense to begin to return to essentially 'normal life'.
The combination of half-hearted measures, and mix of people taking no precautions anyway have pretty much dictated this type of announcement anyway.
Personally, you won't find me in any crowded bars or cafes, but it is time to begin to de-mask.
Jexan
They never were but welcome to reality.
Cricky
And coats aren’t needed either as it’s getting warmer, thanks for the tip. But I was sweating over it, is it government sanctioned or not? Have to pay more attention to TV or I will miss the change over.
Rain Man
Have never worn a mask outside and never will, even in crowded places. The likelihood is incredibly low. Japan finally starting to announce things the rest of the world knew years ago.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Goodness gracious !
Another whoopie cushion senseless announcement
Masks were never required anway !
Feel free to plug your brain back in and release yourselves from quasi reality.
Mat
It still amazes (saddens) me how people refuse to believe that masks have helped.
Did you people never watch a hospital drama on tv and notice the doctors wearing masks? They do that to protect the patient! This isn't something new or irrational.
Still, I'm glad the government is telling people they don't need the masks all the time, we certainly do need to get back to "normal" life.
smithinjapan
That snail left the building a couple years ago, Japan. Catch up! Heaps of chin wearers and non-mask wearers can be seen everywhere in Japan, indoors and out (though much more so out), and not a thing has ever been done about it. This "permission" and revelation from the government only shows that they are bigger fools than thought.
Algernon LaCroix
They're not necessary indoors either. But the government doesn't have the stomach to say that masks can now come off for good. They have to do it in increments to save whatever face they thought they had.
Give it a few more weeks and they'll come out with something like "It's now safe to not to wear masks indoors, but only if there are no more than 2 people in the same room" so some such drivel.
So it'll be a while before we see smiley faces in the supermarket.
kurisupisu
Never wore a mask outside to begin with-it’s a heart stopper in high humidity…
Algernon LaCroix
Doctors wear masks primarily to stop bacteria getting into open wounds during surgery and the like. They are of limited benefit against viruses, and then only when fitted properly and changed often. Masks for the public during this pandemic were a waste from the start.
Jexan
Well said. The benefit is not zero but it’s also not the magical shroud of protection many believe it to be.
Gaijinshogun
It’s too soon to tell. I personally am going to start wearing a mask in bed. Maybe in the shower too.
Harry_Gatto
Wear a mask in the shower and waterboard yourself?
Cricky
I’m going to wait until I get told on TV it’s OK.
vendingmachinemusic
Masks were always optional in Japan anyway. You just got weird looks from people if you did not partake.
People will still wear them. And when cases start going up, the govt will advise us all to wear them again.
It is a never ending cycle.
Rodney
But you should wear a mask when driving a car by yourself.
Elvis is here
If you saw so lol. That is the kind of clap-trap I log in to read. Never stops me chuckling.