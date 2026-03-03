 Japan Today
People wait in line for a bus outside Kyoto Station. Image: iStock
national

Gov't to craft guidelines on dual pricing at tourism facilities

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan plans to develop guidelines on dual pricing at public tourism facilities, its transport minister said Tuesday, as setting different prices for local residents and tourists has been gathering steam as a strategy to address overtourism.

Although setting prices should primarily be left to each operator to weigh demand and other factors, transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said it is necessary for the government to provide guidance.

"It's important that prices are set in a way that will enable (businesses) to sustain their operations and services going forward," Kaneko told a press conference.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is expected to ask a panel of experts to discuss the guideline details.

Japan, which is seeking to further boost inbound tourism, saw a record number of foreign visitors last year, with the total surpassing the 40 million mark for the first time. However, this surge has also raised issues, including congestion and poor behavior.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, facilities use various pricing methods. For example, they may provide discounts for local residents or allow children to use their facilities free of charge.

On Sunday, the western Japanese city of Himeji, home to Himeji Castle, increased the entry fee for the World Heritage site from 1,000 yen to 2,500 yen for nonresidents aged 18 and older.

Kyoto, another popular tourist destination known for its temples and traditional culture, is considering raising the public bus fare for nonresidents to the western Japan city while lowering the current flat rate for residents, starting in fiscal 2027.

The Japanese government is asking national museums to consider the introduction of dual pricing by the end of March 2031.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Sounds good to me. Just remember to not upcharge foreign residents.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

