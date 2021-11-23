Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to create database aimed at preventing child poverty

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has decided to create a database to store various information about children, such as family economic conditions and academic abilities, in an attempt to prevent child poverty and abuse, a source familiar with the plan said Tuesday.

By integrating such data that are often collected separately by the welfare and education sections of municipal governments, officials are hoping to quickly identify children in need of assistance and provide support.

The government is seeking to introduce the database across the country as early as fiscal 2023 as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's policy to promote the digital transformation of society, according to the source.

A meeting of vice ministers will be held, possibly by the end of this month, on creating the database, with the government also planning to craft guidelines on how personal information should be handled.

Japan has a relatively high child poverty rate among major economies, with 14.0 percent of those aged 17 and younger living in households with incomes lower than half of the national median disposable income as of 2018, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The child poverty rate in that year was 12.4 percent in Britain, 11.8 percent in Canada and 11.7 percent in France. In the United States, it stood at 21.2 percent as of 2017.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the situation worse for children, welfare experts say, as economic hardship has led to smaller meals and more serious abuses.

The idea of the database has also been raised to overcome the hesitancy of children and parents in seeking assistance from local authorities when they face difficulties.

With the launch of the new system, the government plans to store data such as welfare benefit records and school expense subsidies, as well as the results of academic and physical tests at schools, according to the source.

The government believes that the database will pave the way for quicker assistance for struggling children and their guardians.

Koji Ogawa, who heads a group called Asunoba that helps families in poverty, said he is closely watching the effort by the government.

"Support that does not need to be applied for is needed" as many feel ashamed to ask for public assistance, he said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog