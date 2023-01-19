Gov't to discuss downgrading COVID-19 classification to same as influenza

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and some members of his cabinet will discuss week whether to reclassify the novel coronavirus to the same category as common infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza, government sources said Wednesday.
By downgrading the disease's category to Class 5 from the current Class 2, the government could relax restrictive measures and reduce medical expense support.
Other government sources have said the government is leaning toward reclassifying the coronavirus to Class 5 in spring as COVID-19 has become less deadly and calls are growing to further spur economic activities.
Even if COVID-19 is reclassified to Class 5, the government will continue to shoulder medical expenses for treating the disease and vaccination costs as a transitional measure, the sources said.
The government may drop its recommendation to wear face masks indoors if the virus is reclassified to the lower category, the sources added.
The government no longer asks people to wear face masks outdoors, but the majority of the Japanese public continues to wear them in outdoor areas.
The country is currently witnessing its eighth wave of infections and a record number of daily deaths from COVID-19.
An expert panel under the health ministry urged the government last week to take a "gradual" approach to a downgrade of COVID-19's category while sustaining robust coronavirus measures.© KYODO
Bronco
The requirement for Japanese residents with less than 3 doses to take a PCR will soon be dropped.
A lot of people took the injections only because of the restrictions.
This will reduce booster rates even further and more and more young people who are unvaccinated will choose to stay that way.
Elvis is here
eh... you have a very short and selective memory.
They could also drop mask restrictions, too. Lots of possibilities flying around.
Gazman
Looks like the main driving force is to get everyone to pay for vaccines/treatment themselves rather than the government foot the bill.
Gorramcowboy
About time. Welcome to the rest of the world.
kurisupisu
Whatever happens is sure to happen at a glacial pace as per usual
Zoroto
The real reason
How so? What economic activities are currently curtailed?
Yubaru
THIS is the biggest reason! All the other "reasons" being given are just sugar coating the fact that the government can not continue to afford giving free testing and injections.
Just like the flu shot, which is not covered by insurance, the covid shots will eventually, sooner than later it seems, be up to the individual, and at roughly ￥10,000 per shot, it is highly unlikely that there will be a lot of people getting it.
By comparison, depending upon the location, a flu shot runs between ￥1,000 to ￥2,000.