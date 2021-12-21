Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to dispose of unused Abenomasks amid growing costs

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to dispose of unused cloth masks that it has been keeping in storage since an unpopular free distribution program at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as keeping them is proving costly.

The washable cloth masks won the name of Abenomasks in some quarters in Japan after then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who decided to distribute them last year to cope with tight supplies of disposable ones.

The government procured about 287 million masks to distribute to nursing care facilities and all households across the nation. It had over 81 million undistributed masks as of October and spent about 600 million yen to keep unused ones in storage between August last year and March this year.

"I have instructed (officials) to dispose of the government's stock of cloth masks by the end of the current fiscal year (through March) after distributing them to those in need," Kishida told a press conference.

"Worries about mask shortages have been completely eliminated due to a recovery in manufacturing and supply, and the intended purpose (of the cloth masks) has been achieved," the premier said.

Japan has seen the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases on a downward trend, though uncertainty over the new Omicron variant remains.

The Abe government's well-intended cloth mask distribution apparently backfired due to delivery delays and the discovery of defective ones.

The health ministry has found about 11 million cloth masks, or about 15 percent of those checked, defective, costing around 2.1 billion yen just for the inspections.

During the just-ended extraordinary session through Tuesday, Kishida said the government will consider how to utilize the remaining face masks better.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog