Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan gov't to extend monetary aid for Ukraine evacuees by 6 months

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is preparing to extend by 180 days its financial aid program to Ukrainian evacuees who have no supporters such as family, friends or guarantors in the country, government sources said Thursday.

Continuation of the monetary support program, set to complete its first six months in late September, has been up for review as the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started Feb. 24 drags on and evacuees look set to be in Japan for a longer period.

An official government decision is expected in September, according to the sources.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan is the primary body reviewing the response to the coming deadline. On June 28, the cabinet approved fiscal 2022 budget reserves of around 1.9 billion yen intended for allocation to living support for evacuees.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida initially said Japan would accept Ukrainian evacuees on March 2, and since then evacuees have been coming to Japan, where they are eligible for a specified activities visa that allows them to work and stay for a year.

Evacuees without family, friends or guarantors in the country can receive national government-provided financial support for daily expenses, while some of those with supporters in the country receive aid from their local government or the philanthropic Nippon Foundation.

As of Tuesday, Japan has accepted 1,736 Ukrainian evacuees, according to the immigration services agency. Data current to Sunday shows that 152 people have come to Japan with no supporters and are therefore eligible for the financial aid.

While the agency does not release figures on how many are receiving monetary support, it is likely to exceed 152 people because the government can decide whether to release funds based on individual circumstances, including evacuees who find it increasingly difficult to receive assistance from supporters due to their extending stays.

The immigration services agency also matches evacuees who have no supporters with local governments and companies willing to take them in.

Upon moving into accommodation such as dormitories or publicly-managed housing, evacuees aged 12 and over are eligible for 2,400 yen a day -- if they are part of a family the provision drops to 1,600 yen for the second person and up -- and children aged below 12 receive 1,200 yen daily.

A separate payment for buying necessities, which is awarded before they move to the accommodation provided by companies or local governments, comes to 160,000 yen for evacuees aged 16 and over, and 80,000 yen for those up to 15 years old.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog