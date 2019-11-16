Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to start using 'family name first' order from Jan 1

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government will follow the family-name-first order when using the Roman alphabet to write Japanese names on official documents from Jan 1 next year, the education minister said Friday.

Respective ministries and agencies will notify related industries in the private sector of the government's decision, which breaks from a long tradition of reversing the name order in line with other languages such as English.

The ministries have agreed to use the family-name-first order, unless there are special circumstances, and write family names in all capitals if more clarity is needed.

"We are not expecting this to have an immediate impact on companies and the general society," said Koichi Hagiuda, minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology. "Each industry can decide on its own" whether to adopt the new rule.

The use of the family-name-first order was proposed by Defense Minister Taro Kono and former education minister Masahiko Shibayama. The government has been working out the details after deciding to adopt the order following Shibayama's proposal at a Cabinet meeting in September.

Japanese are accustomed to writing their given name first when using a foreign language such as English, a practice that began in the 19th to early 20th centuries amid the growing influence of western culture.

In 2000, an advisory panel on Japanese language policy recommended that Japanese family names be written before given names when using Roman alphabet to respect the diversity of languages.

The Cultural Affairs Agency then asked government entities, universities and media organizations to adopt the change, but it did not take root.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

5 Perfect Day Trip Spots To Visit In Ibaraki Prefecture This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan With No Japanese Required – Week 43, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

History

The Mummy of Yokokura Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

5 Spine-Chillingly Scary Japanese Anime Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon