Japanese gov't urged to end free rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

A panel of experts on Monday proposed that the Japanese government end the free rollout of COVID-19 vaccines administered as a special measure, citing concerns over a further deterioration of its fiscal health, already considered one of the worst among major economies.
The Finance Ministry, which convened a subcommittee meeting of the Fiscal System Council, has also said the COVID-19 vaccine inoculation program should be normalized, as people have started to live with the coronavirus as part of their everyday life and restrictions on social and business activities have been lifted.
The government has spent about 17 trillion yen to aid medical services in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with expenditures including the securing of hospital beds and facilitating the supply of vaccines free of charge.
In fiscal 2021 ending March this year, Japan, with a population of 125 million, has administered 257 million coronavirus shots, spending 2.3 trillion yen. Each vaccine shot costs around 9,600 yen.
During their discussions, the ministry said that as is the case with seasonal influenza and other infectious diseases, those who wish to be vaccinated should pay part of the costs.
It also said COVID-19 antigen testing kits that the government has purchased for distribution free of charge should now be supplied by the private sector.
Given that vaccine development efforts by Japanese companies have not borne fruit, despite backing by a government fund of around 500 billion yen, the ministry said the research and development capability of each firm should be "sufficiently reviewed."
Japan, the world's third-largest economy, has set itself the target of bringing the primary balance, or tax revenue minus expenses other than debt-servicing costs, into the black by fiscal 2025.
But hopes for fiscal restoration are diminishing, given recent price surges amid the Ukraine crisis, on top of ballooning social security costs including pensions and health care, stemming from the country's rapidly aging population.© KYODO
25 Comments
Login to comment
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
They have been a colossal waste of money worldwide, except for the pharmaceutical industry that produced them and the givernment and media who received kickbacks.
Perhaps should have been subsidized by the Government for a select few, who these had an overall benefit. I.e. the very elderly or with some prior conditions, where the cost benefit actually maybe realized.
Mass vaccination of people at very low risk, is stupidity.
painkiller
A panel of experts on Monday proposed that the Japanese government end the free rollout of COVID-19 vaccines administered as a special measure, citing concerns over a further deterioration of its fiscal health, already considered one of the worst among major economies.
Prime evidence of Japan's strategy of dealing with the Covid crisis having a severe negative effect on its economy.
OssanAmerica
Obviously making further vaccinations "not free" is simply going to increase the number of people who won't get vaccinated, in addition to those who didn't anyway.
theResident
Fair enough. I'll happily pay, as I do for my flu shot. Hopefully that will also put and end to the anti-vaxxers on here whingeing. It won't deter anyone responsible in any case, especially if, and i do mean IF a nastier variant emerges. I'm almost happier to pay for it than be attacked by a small minority of conspiracy theorists just talking nonsense.
tokyo_m
I won't be having any more shots paid for or free.
master
Translation; The vaccines have failed. We should not waste another single yen on them.
Bob Fosse
This is a problem.
Steven Mccarthy
Perhaps the jgov should shut off the never ending corporate welfare.!.
Jexan
It’s past time for this. No more government involvement in peoples personal healthy choices. Japan is one of very few countries left with outdated guidance on masks, social distancing, and close contact quarantine. Stop all of it and move on. Most of the rest of Earth has done just that.
master
Albert Bouria 04/01/2021
"Excited to share that updated analysis
from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech
also showed that our COVID-19
vaccine was 100% effective in
preventing #COVID19 cases in South
Africa. 100%!"
Monty
@the resident
Honestly speaking I don't see the relation between paying for the vaccine and being an anti-vaxxer.
smithinjapan
Fine for now, so long as new and more dangerous variants come out, and as long as they don't try to pass of the entire ¥9600 cost per shot. Let the people who truly want them get and pay for them. Again, though, they should prepare to drop the cost again if a newer and much nastier variant comes about, because it costs a whole lot more to shut down, which will happen if we all have to pay for shots but are required to get them.
Bob Fosse
That’s an opinion painlabelblack masterkiller.
The vaccine has been widely accepted in Japan and has worked. The Japanese government excel at wasting money, yes in vaccine distribution too, but the result has been one of the lowest Covid death rates.
It’s a win.
wallace
Low paid need to be exempted from the vaccine charges.
Algernon LaCroix
This is a step in the right direction, although the reason seems a little disingenuous. Maybe it's just tatemae as a way for the government to wash their hands of their mess without having to admit that the products were of *estionable **ality.
What about the health of people who took the darn things either under pressure or having been msld that they were s* and e****ve, and ended up njurd or d**d?
Monty
is simply going to increase the number of people who won't get vaccinated
Absolutely!
But I am wondering how much will the vaccine addict people be willing to pay for their every 5 months shot?
3万円....4万円...???
Or will they also start to refuse the vaccine?
That will become really interesting...
Algernon LaCroix
Won't somebody think of Pfizer? Their shareholders are people too. (allegedly)
Raw Beer
Yes, and that's a good thing.
Yes, this is the same government that mid-pandemic decided to prevent doctors from prescribing IVM. They should just get out of the way.
virusrex
Nothing of the sort, if the risk from the infection is reduced to a degree that makes desirable to reduce the measures that means those measures acted as intended, and eventually things will become as with other respiratory diseases like influenza. None of the extraordinary measures used for the pandemic have been planned to remain forever, only for as long as the risk is above background levels.
Japan's economy is being affected by many factors, do you have any source that says the response against covid is the main cause of bad fiscal health? This article clearly says the fiscal problems are caused by price surges because of the Ukraine crisis and the costs dependent on the aging population.
Wrong translation, precisely because vaccination is successful there is now room to deal with the pandemic even with lower vaccination rates.
The government is involved because having an immunized population is less costly than the alternatives, that the population also benefit from the vaccines is a happy side effect.
Sven Asai
Bare of any logic. As if then the most vulnerable would swim in money to afford their necessary vaccinations. In addition, that leads to more spreading, more viruses replicating into potentially severe variants, and then you’ll need again and even more money for vaccinations, ECMO treatments and other hospital and side costs. No one denies the becoming bigger problems with fiscal health, but it’s surely not a good idea to recommend to save money from the wrongest cost area.
painkiller
Prime evidence of Japan's strategy of dealing with the Covid crisis having a severe negative effect on its economy.
Everything of the sort, according to the experts (reading the article is beneficial to understanding it):
A panel of experts on Monday proposed that the Japanese government end the free rollout of COVID-19 vaccines administered as a special measure, citing concerns over a further deterioration of its fiscal health, already considered one of the worst among major economies.
The government has spent about 17 trillion yen to aid medical services in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,
In fiscal 2021 ending March this year, Japan, with a population of 125 million, has administered 257 million coronavirus shots, spending 2.3 trillion yen.
virusrex
So still no experts promising the vaccines would be absolutely effective at preventing everything for every variants ever as you have said?
According to the legislation they can apply for compensation, even if there is no proved causality between the vaccine and their problems, since they are a tiny minority of the people that still means a net gain compared with the people that would have been importantly sick or death by not vaccinating.
That the vaccine can be now considered to lose its complete subsidy is proof the level of risk has decreased enough to reach this point, which contradicts what you said would happen, there is no "vaccine addict" people as you mischaracterize, there are people that benefit from a booster enough to consider having it, and some will still have that benefit even if they have to pay for it directly.
If a doctor is so badly prepared that is willing to prescribe things that only elevate the risk for the patient without providing any benefit then the government is justified in stopping that malpractice.
theResident
@Jexan. Tosh. It will still be an approved vaccine and we'll just have to chip in 30%. You are exactly the kind of person who can just be quiet.
As for you @Monty: You lost all credibility with your constant flip-flopping.
virusrex
No part of your quote says anything related to the response against covid being the main factor for the fiscal problems of Japan, the article instead clearly explain the main reasons.
Bob Fosse
The purpose of healthcare is to save lives, not get twitter shares for being ‘edgy’.
Japan’s Covid response was certainly bungled but was bungled far less than many other places.
No lockdowns, but common sense and mass vaccination.
kurisupisu
Now you’ll be paying through your taxes and your income for the latest ‘jab’-what a grand world we live in…
Monty
@theresident
Which means that you can nit even explained your own nonsense in your post.
And about my credibility...I don't give a s...t what people on JT think about me and my credibility.
I am always honest and down to earth and down to reality, and I am always telling what I see in front of my eyes.
Which can not be said about many many people here.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Hey, I didn't take one of them, much less did I ever ask the government to buy them on my behalf, so don't blame me for the cost of this dangerous and expensive CF.
7thPatriarch
When I heard about this last Friday my first thought was the government dug themselves in too deep with the constant one-sided messaging about the so-called effectiveness that it was now impossible to stop without losing face. This is in light of the obvious lack of demand making clear that only a minority thinks the risk of coronavirus exceeds the risk of the vaxxines.
For reference, less than 10% of under 60s have gotten a 4th dose, and according to Kyodo as of the end of October the uptake for the bivalent vaxx is about 5% nationwide.
Less than 100 children in the 6-month to 5 year old group in entire country have gotten vaxxed, despite recommendations from the government's hand picked "experts" that everybody do so.
Each time they called for people to get vaxxed the government eroded the little trust they had left.