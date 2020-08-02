Gov't will not ask people to forgo summer travel due to virus, Suga says

Japan's top spokesman said Monday the government has no intention to request people refrain from traveling to their hometowns and elsewhere during the upcoming Obon holidays despite the novel coronavirus' continued spread in parts of the country.

"We are not asking people to refrain across the board. We are just asking them to be very cautious," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a press conference.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the coronavirus response, said earlier the matter should be handled carefully while expressing concerns about the likelihood of increased contact between those who return to their hometowns and elderly people who are at a higher risk of developing serious symptoms.

But Suga said Nishimura's comments merely meant the government will hear experts' opinions on the matter and the risk can be minimized if people take thorough anti-virus measures, such as wearing face masks and washing hands.

The remarks came as the government struggles to balance the need to reopen the economy while keeping the spread of the coronavirus in check.

Tokyo reported 258 new cases of infection on Monday, metropolitan government officials said. Of the total, 170 or 66% are people aged in 20s and 30s.

