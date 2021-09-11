Governors concerned at impact of gov't plans for easing COVID restrictionss

Japanese prefectural governors on Saturday expressed concerns over the potential impact of the central government's laying out of its plans for a future easing of COVID-19 restrictions even as it extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and many other areas.
The governors said the announcement of the plan to relax curbs on traveling and large events around November once most of the population has been vaccinated could make the public too optimistic about the pandemic situation at a time when coronavirus infections are still surging.
The government decided Thursday to extend the state of emergency covering 21 of Japan's 47 prefectures, slated to end Sunday, through Sept 30 in 19 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka.
Japan continues to see a large number of infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, putting a strain on the country's health care system.
In some cases, COVID-19 patients denied hospital admission have died while recuperating at home, highlighting the seriousness of the hospital bed shortage.
During the online meeting of the National Governors' Association, Gunma Gov Ichita Yamamoto said, "If the restrictions are eased too quickly and preventive measures such as wearing masks are neglected, the virus will spread."
The government's unveiling of its plans for a loosening of restrictions come amid growing calls to restart economic activity as businesses, particularly in the food services and tourism sectors, reel from the fallout of the pandemic.
Under the plan, the government will no longer require restaurants in prefectures under the emergency to refrain from serving alcohol and close early, so long as they are certified as having measures in place to prevent infections.
People will also be allowed to dine in larger groups, travel across prefectural borders, and go to large events with more than 5,000 attendees such as concerts and sports events if they have been fully vaccinated or provide negative test results.© KYODO
Zoroto
What does the certification entail? Is sticking a rainbow sticker on the door counts as "certified"?
In Japan, you cannot get tested unless you pay. And the reliable PCR test costs around 30,000 yen.
Do the expect people to pay for their own tests?
Zaphod
How about the very real impact of the existing restrictions? These bureaucrats are not concerned about that?
Zaphod
The PCR test is not only reliable, it is reliable to give lots of false positives. Even the manufacturer says this. That test is designe for lab use, not for population testing. It indicates any virus particle, completely regardless of if the person is actually infected.
Zoroto
Nope.
John
i don’t ever recall agreeing to any of those restrictions or what they are planning to do with shot passports. Travel across prefectural borders? How is that even possible to enforce in the Kanta region. Also, when will they stop pretending like the vaccine prevents transmission. The only thing any vaccine does is prevent serious illness.
jiji Xx
local cafés and restaurants here in Onjuku installed entranceway temperature-gadgets months and months and months ago, and automatic hand-disinfectant dispensers, require patrons to wear masks and space themselves appropriately..... but no booze. which affects their business no end and I suppose the vestiges of life and enterprise here will further erode.... certification? just more cityhall paperwork. hopeless. and sad.
Scorpion
In Japan, you cannot get tested unless you pay. And the reliable PCR test costs around 30,000 yen.
This may be true for most, but I was getting tested daily. I have been negative daily since this disaster started. Now I do monthly. Not sure who you are, but I guess I am "someone"?
Ingvar
Evidently, you are "special". I wanted to travel abroad and had to take a test in order to do so. It was going to cost be 2man. Maybe the problem is people like you who would get tested daily if it were free.