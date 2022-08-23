Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese governors seek change in COVID reporting to help hospitals cope

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese prefectural governors urged the central government Tuesday to limit its daily reporting requirement for coronavirus cases to the elderly and other at-risk people in a bid to lessen the administrative burden on hospitals amid a resurgence of infections.

"It is more important to save the lives of those around us than to keep track of statistics," said Tottori Gov Shinji Hirai at a virtual meeting of the National Governors' Association's coronavirus task force.

Hirai, who also chairs the association, stressed the figures do not accurately reflect the actual situation as many infections go undiagnosed.

The current infection situation "is getting worse and there are no signs of a turnaround," the governors said in an emergency statement, stressing the urgent need to reorganize the system so that medical workers can devote their time to treating patients rather than paperwork.

The governors also called on the government to promote vaccinations and secure more fever-reducing antipyretic drugs, which are in short supply.

The government has indicated plans to announce, as early as Wednesday, an overhaul of its COVID-19 measures, including changing reporting obligations imposed on medical facilities.

Doctors are currently required by law to report all COVID-19 cases to the government by entering the data into a system shared with public health centers.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog