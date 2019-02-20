Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tens of thousands of people fled their homes due to radiation fears after the nuclear meltdown Photo: AFP/File
national

Court orders gov't, TEPCO to pay Fukushima evacuees over nuclear disaster

By Behrouz Mehri
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Wednesday awarded 419.6 million yen in fresh damages to scores of residents forced to flee their homes after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

The Yokohama District Court ordered the government and Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) to pay the money to 152 local residents, a court spokeswoman told AFP.

The verdict was the fifth time the government has been ruled liable for the disaster.

Presiding judge Ken Nakadaira said the government and TEPCO "could have avoided the accident if they had taken measures" against the tsunami that sparked the disaster, according to public broadcaster NHK.

In March last year, a court in Kyoto ruled both the government and TEPCO were responsible and ordered them to pay 110 million yen to 110 residents.

However, in a separate case in September 2017 in Chiba, the court ruled that only TEPCO was liable.

Around 12,000 people who fled after the disaster due to radiation fears have filed various lawsuits against the government and TEPCO.

Cases have revolved around whether the government and TEPCO, both of whom are responsible for disaster prevention measures, could have foreseen the scale of the tsunami and subsequent meltdown.

Dozens of class-action lawsuits have been filed seeking compensation from the government.

Triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake, the tsunami overwhelmed reactor cooling systems, sending three into meltdown and sending radiation over a large area.

That's good news for the evacuees, but not so good for the rest of the people in the TEPCO grid. They've already increased tariffs by 10% to pay for their manmade disaster. No doubt we will see another increase to cover this round of compensation. Both TEPCO and the government are criminals who seem to be above the law.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

