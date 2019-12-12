Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AFP/File
national

Gov't ordered to pay damages over transgender toilet ban

0 Comments
By Jung Yeon-Je
TOKYO

A Tokyo court on Thursday ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to a transgender official who was refused use of the women's toilet at work.

"The Tokyo district court ordered the government to pay 1.3 million yen in damages," a court spokesman told AFP.

"The court also ordered the government to let the official use the women's toilet freely, by removing the requirement that she notify female employees she is transgender," the spokesman said.

The plaintiff, in her 50s, joined the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as a man and now lives as a woman. She filed suit in 2015, demanding 16.5 million yen in damages over claims she was banned from using the women's toilet, local media said.

It is believed to be Japan's first case involving damages over the work environment for transgender people.

The government reportedly argued that it limited the official's use of the women's toilet because it "could not set aside concerns she could harm female staff."

Presiding judge Takeshi Ebara said the ministry's decision "was extremely lacking in validity," according to the Mainichi Shimbun daily.

The judge also said that a comment by the official's boss suggesting she should revert to a male gender identity "exceeds the limit allowed by the law."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

0 Comments
Login to comment

This was on last nights news, and I am glad that she won! When I first came here it was relatively common to see men and women using the same bathrooms in public areas, and it really shouldnt be an issue!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Boys have a Penis, Girls have a Vagina.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas In The City: 10 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For Holiday Dining

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide to Visiting Tokyo Disneyland with Children

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining