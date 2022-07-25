Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan grants 1st payment for death related to COVID vaccination

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese health ministry panel has awarded for the first time a lump sum compensation payment to the family of an elderly woman who died after suffering an allergic response and sudden heart attack related to a COVID-19 vaccination.

The woman, who was 91 when she received the vaccination, had pre-existing conditions including transient ischemic attacks, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It has not released details on when she was inoculated nor how many shots she received.

The panel on Monday determined that a causal relationship between subsequent health problems and the vaccine could not be denied in the case.

A panel spokesperson said "a scientifically rigorous causal relationship is not necessary" in determining eligibility for damages.

The panel also evaluated another 11 cases of people aged from their 20s through to their 90s who suffered adverse reactions, but suspended judgment.

As of Monday, 3,680 people have had applications accepted for vaccine-related compensation, of which 850 were approved and 62 denied. Decisions for another 16, with some cases involving deaths, were postponed.

Under Japan's vaccination law, COVID-19 vaccines are considered "ad hoc." Under that designation, those whose deaths can be causally linked to a vaccine can receive a lump sum compensation payment of 44.2 million yen ($324,000), and a 212,000 yen contribution to funeral expenses.

A separate health ministry panel of experts, which analyzes side effects, has received reports of more than 1,700 cases of vaccine-related deaths from medical facilities, although no causal relationships have been recognized.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog