Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan grants refugee status to democracy advocate Myanmar woman

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A woman from Myanmar involved in her country's democracy movement said Thursday she has been granted refugee status in Japan, after applying for it last September citing political persecution.

Myint Myint Aye, 28, who came to Japan in January 2019 as a technical intern, has been a vocal advocate for democracy in her country, delivering lectures and leading fundraising efforts outside her work hours.

The 2021 military coup in Myanmar that toppled the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi made it hard for Myint Myint Aye to return to her home country. In 2022, her 20-year-old brother and 55-year-old mother, who supported anti-government groups, were killed by the national army.

Visiting the Nagoya Regional Immigration Bureau in Aichi Prefecture, the woman said with tears of joy, "I was overjoyed to see the immigration officials handing me the certificate as they smiled and said congratulations."

"I am determined to keep working towards a peaceful Myanmar from abroad," she added.

According to the immigration agency, 298 Myanmar nationals applied for refugee status in Japan in 2022, and 26 were granted it the same year.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo