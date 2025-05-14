Japan ground force to train with S Korean marines for 1st time

The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force said Tuesday it will conduct training with South Korean marines for the first time in early June on the occasion of a multinational defense exercise in the Philippines.

The move comes as the two countries are enhancing their defense cooperation bilaterally as well as trilaterally with the United States amid North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's maritime assertiveness. Last year, Japanese and South Korea defense ministers agreed to boost exchanges, including between their troops.

Japan and South Korea have already held joint training between their maritime and air services, including under the trilateral framework involving the United States.

The GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, which specializes in defending remote islands, and the South Korean Marine Corps will join the annual Kamandag multinational exercise, led by the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marines to strengthen allied and partner capabilities.

The exercise will simulate a tsunami disaster, with the GSDF's and Philippine vessels, having South Korean troops aboard them, planning to land on shore and engage in the search and rescue of other members.

They will then transport the rescued members to hospitals by the U.S. military's Osprey transport aircraft.

The British military is also scheduled to take part in this year's Kamandag, running from May 26 to June 6 across the Philippines, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

© KYODO