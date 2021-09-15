Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

GSDF troops begin nationwide drills for 1st time in 30 years

TOKYO

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday started nationwide exercises involving all units for the first time in about 30 years in an attempt to boost deterrence and strengthen its capabilities amid China's ramped-up regional assertiveness.

The GDSF drills, including transporting necessary supplies and testing communication systems, will be carried out until the end of November across the country, with an aim to strengthen the ability to defend remote islands.

The GSDF last conducted exercises on this scale in 1993 after the Cold War ended. Around 100,000 personnel, 20,000 vehicles and 120 aircraft will join the drills, which will also involve Japan's Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces as well as a U.S. Army landing ship.

A total of 12,000 personnel and 3,900 vehicles from two GSDF divisions based on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and in the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan as well as a brigade in western Japan's Shikoku region will start an expeditionary mission to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan next week.

The troops will carry defense equipment during the mission, including tanks, to several training grounds in Kyushu via road and sea. Private trucks, ferries and railways will also be used in the exercise.

A GSDF official in charge of the drills said the exercises are based on the 2019 National Defense Program Guidelines, which call for strengthening defense capabilities to help safeguard the Nansei Islands, including Japan-administered, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

"In order to respond effectively to various situations, including attacks on the islands, it is essential that the necessary forces are deployed quickly and extensively, depending on the situation," Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has said on the drills.

"In an increasingly uncertain security environment, the focus of our work will be on operational readiness," the GSDF official said, with China's rapid military buildup in mind.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Blow out the cobwebs and see where improvement is needed. Smart periodic exercise to do.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Umm, do they know something we don't know? Invasion of Taiwan happening?

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Chatter in certain military circles that it's about to kick off around Taiwan.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Chatter in certain military circles that it's about to kick off around Taiwan.

Same here, however it is sad they will try to do something after winter Olympics 2022 in China. So I think there is plenty of time to get ready till around April next year.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

30 years LOL WTF do I pay my taxes for???

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Chatter in certain military circles that it's about to kick off around Taiwan.

Which makes absolutely no sense with the upcoming Olympics! China wants the world to come, and "kicking something off around Taiwan" would be contrary to their goals of holding a successful Olympics.

I wonder EXACTLY what "military circles" you "heard" this rumor?

Let me guess, some online conspiracy forum where everyone throws out "chatter"?

-1 ( +7 / -8 )

@Yubaru

No actually the U.S militarily's top general are increasingly worried about it..

Check the news .

5 ( +6 / -1 )

top generals

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Interesting that no one questions China's intent to invade Taiwan. Just a matter of exactly when.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

People might be wondering why so long between exercises. It obviously required many meetings to plan it. Multiple meetings to decide the date. Meetings to decide the location. Meetings to decide when and where they were going to announce it. Meetings to decide on the poster. Meetings to decide on the mascot. They may have even had some meetings on the military stuff, itself. But, only after all that other very important stuff was discussed first.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

@Yubaru Sorry, but most people including me surely think that China is far more interested in Taiwan than in those unimportant Olympic events. lol

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Reckless:

Umm, do they know something we don't know?

Perhaps due to a coming Japanese election to choose new PM?

Even it is a transition time, it does not mean Japan is not ready, etc.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Well, gotta justify those record defense spending budget requests. Roll out the hardware.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Full timers work the military for about twenty years? In Japan forty to get that full pension.

Imagine during your whole career you did not ever get off the bench to even practice?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

People might be wondering why so long between exercises.

Probably because exercises on such a scale cost a lot of money and afterwards require a lot of maintenance and preservation work on vehicles and other equipment, especially if equipment is removed from deep storage for the exercise and has to be returned to storage.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Imagine during your whole career you did not ever get off the bench to even practice?

My experiences with the JMSDF are they are very well trained. Maybe they don't sortie the whole fleet at once for a grand exercise but individual units and task groups train frequently with allied navies and are very competent. Same with the GSDF and ASDF.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If war starts, all these are not needed. Remember, the world is into nuclear power and A.I ???. it is much wiser not to provoke.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's a little bit naive Tara Tan.

If China invades Taiwan or Japan the US will not use nuclear power as this would trigger same response from China.

Same in any other situation. If Russia invades Ukraine the US won't be able to use nukes.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If war starts, all these are not needed. Remember, the world is into nuclear power and A.I ???. it is much wiser not to provoke.

Timidity in the face of aggression invites a war. Are you aware of this?

https://maritime-executive.com/article/ccp-outlet-calls-for-economic-blockade-of-taiwan

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Get ready for a stock market crash and WW3.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"In order to respond effectively to various situations, including attacks on the islands, it is essential that the necessary forces are deployed quickly and extensively, depending on the situation," Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has said on the drills.

Absolutely correct. And with the knowledge that American generals now are talking to Chinese generals behind the back of the civilian government, it is even more important that Japan takes its own precautions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Larr Flint

If China invades Taiwan or Japan the US will not use nuclear power as this would trigger same response from China.

Rather than an outright invasion, you can expect increasing harrassment leading to a naval blockade. And it is absolutely not sure that the incompetend current US administration with its corrupt generals would do anything about that. So I certainly hope Japan does.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

