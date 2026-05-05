Japan GSDF regiment drops AI-made logo after X backlash

Supplied photo shows a logo posted on X by the First Infantry Regiment of the Ground Self-Defense Force's First Division.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force's regiment at Camp Nerima in Tokyo scrapped a new logo created by one of its members using generative artificial intelligence, which was criticized for its warlike appearance and poor taste.

The logo for one of the companies under the First Infantry Regiment was posted on X Wednesday. It showed an elephant in camouflage holding a rifle with a human skull on its chest, with blue flames in the background, according to the GSDF.

Using ChatGPT, the member entered such prompts as "elephant," "anthropomorphism," "cool" and "blue flames," it said.

The company commander approved the design, and the regiment commander authorized posting it on X, the GSDF said.

The regiment later said that it decided to stop using the logo and consider a new design from the perspective of building cooperative relationships with local communities.

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