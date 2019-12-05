Japan had over 8,000 deaths related to drug-resistant bacteria in 2017

More than 8,000 people in Japan are estimated to have died due to two major antibiotic-resistant bacteria in 2017, a research team said Thursday.

The first survey conducted on a national level regarding the number of fatalities revealed the serious impact of the bacteria, which are feared to be spreading fast as a result of the overuse of antibiotics on people and animals, and underscored the need for Japan to use the drugs more appropriately, the team said.

The team at the Center Hospital of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine collected data on patients with bacteremia caused by two commonly detected antibiotic-resistant bacteria -- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and fluoroquinolone-resistant salmonella.

Using the data provided by medical institutions, the team estimated the annual number of deaths hovered around 7,400 and 8,100 between 2011 and 2017.

By bacterium, MRSA deaths stood at 4,224 in 2017, although the number has been on the decline since 2011, and salmonella deaths were at 3,915, marking a continuous increase in the period, according to the team.

"As the number of MRSA deaths are falling, the government's measures against drug-resistant bacteria, including giving favorable treatments to hospitals promoting proper use of antibiotics, appear to be effective to a certain level," said Hiroshige Mikamo, an expert on the bacteria at Aichi Medical University.

But Mikamo called for reviewing the development of new drugs as well as how doctors choose drugs in treating patients, saying the annual number of deaths caused by the bacteria, including those not covered by the latest survey, is likely to "easily eclipse 10,000."

Yoshiaki Gu, of the AMR Reference Center at the Center Hospital, said the team hopes to grasp the bigger picture by ascertaining the number of deaths caused by other drug-resistant bacteria, whether the patients suffered aftereffects and how long they were hospitalized.

While the bacteria largely do not impact healthy people, the risk of dying from an infection rises in elderly people and those with a weakened immune system.

Every year, it is estimated that drug-resistant bacteria kill more than 35,000 people in the United States and some 33,000 in Europe, but the figures for Japan had been unknown, according to the team.

Although antibiotics are ineffective in treating viral infections, such as the common cold, many doctors in Japan are known to prescribe them for such illnesses nonetheless.

The practice has been blamed for the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, with reports of middle ear and urinary tract infections becoming harder to treat than ever before in Japan and overseas.

The bacteria are also found in livestock, food, water and soil, and some researchers have pointed to their association with anti-bacterial additives found in livestock feed.

