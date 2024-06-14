 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osprey Crash
A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Image: AP file
national

Japan has no plans to seek suspension of Osprey flights despite restrictions in U.S.

2 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan's defense chief said Friday that Japanese and American V-22 Ospreys are being safely operated in his country, and that he has no plans to request a flight suspension despite restrictions in the U.S. where ongoing safety and performance assessments will continue until next year.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said that Japanese and U.S. military officials have closely communicated over technical issues involving the safety of Ospreys following a fatal November crash off Japan's southern coast.

“Japanese and U.S. Ospreys have been operated safely and I believe there is no safety issue involved," Kihara said. “We have no intention to seek a suspension of the operation.”

Aircraft that had completed necessary maintenance, in addition to further training of pilots, have returned to flight service, and they are operated with upgraded safety checks, maintenance, flight plans, emergency measures and other steps, he said.

Kihara was responding to a question about a remark by Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, head of U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, that hundreds of U.S. military Ospreys won't be permitted to fly their full range of missions until at least 2025 while the Pentagon addresses safety concerns in the fleet.

The November crash killed eight U.S. servicemembers, causing the fleet to be grounded for about four months. The Ospreys in March returned to flight but not to full missions such as carrier operations.

Twenty-nine Ospreys deployed to U.S. military bases in Japan under the bilateral security alliance, as well as 14 others operated by Japan's Ground Self Defense Force, which had been also grounded, resumed flights in mid-March.

Asked about restrictions to Ospreys operated in Japan, Kihara said that he couldn't comment if or what restrictions are attached, citing national security reasons. He said he wasn't informed of the content of Chebi's remarks to U.S. Congress in advance, and that officials are asking Washington to explain details.

The Osprey, in use since 2007, can fly like an airplane and land like a helicopter. Critics say its innovative design has systematic flaws that are behind the unexpected failures. Among the reasons for the extension of restricted flight is that the military is still working to fix a clutch failure that was identified as one of the primary factors in a fatal crash in California in 2022.

Over the lifespan of the Osprey program, Chebi said a total of 64 service members have been killed in air and ground crashes, with 93 others injured.

Tara Copp contributed to this report from Washington.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

“Japanese and U.S. Ospreys have been operated safely and I believe there is no safety issue involved," Kihara said.

A flawed belief obviously

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If the decision is based on technical verification, there is no problem.

Emotional issues should obviously be ignored.

Boeing 737s have caused 4,796 deaths. (Wiki)

Why didn't they stop passengers from flying them?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel