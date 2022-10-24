Japan has only 60% of needed interceptor missile stockpiles: estimate

Japan has only about 60 percent of missile stockpiles deemed sufficient to intercept enemies' ballistic missiles, the Defense Ministry said, in a call for urgent replenishment amid military threats from North Korea and China.
In a rare move for the ministry, an official of the ministry revealed the estimated ammunition sufficiency rate to reporters, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to update the government's long-term security and diplomacy policy guideline by the end of this year and to secure larger defense budget to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
The National Security Strategy, along with two other key documents on the defense buildup, is expected to be revised for the first time since it was adopted in 2013, at a time when China is intensifying its maritime assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and North Korea's ballistic missile testing has gathered pace.
China is also believed to have about 1,900 medium-range ballistic missiles and 300 medium-range cruise missiles capable of reaching Japan, according to a U.S. Defense Department analysis.
The current situation "should be improved as soon as possible" since Japan might not be fully prepared if it comes under attack, the official said, pointing to soaring costs for anti-ballistic missiles per unit due to cutting-edge technologies used for them as a cause of the insufficient stockpiles.
Japan's missile defense consists of two systems.
Aegis destroyers of the Maritime Self-Defense Force equipped with Standard Missile-3 interceptors are tasked with hitting incoming missiles in the outer atmosphere.
If the SM-3s fail to intercept them, the Air Self-Defense Force's ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptors will counter the attack in the lower tier.© KYODO
Peter Neil
That's nice information to give potential adversaries.
Axel
The American anti-missile missiles that Japan buys are next to useless. Even in the rare case they can take out impoverished Yemeni drones, they cost 20x more than the drone. Russian has already deployed and China is far more advanced than USA in hypersonic missiles which there is no defence against. The only solution is for Japan to have a good relationship with it's neighbors. That means kicking out the occupiers and declaring neutrality.
plasticmonkey
Of course the Defense Ministry will say that, Kyodo will be glad to publish the military complex’s propaganda, and the government will be quick to grant the Ministry all the hardware they want. At inflated prices, paid for by us.