Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers wait on the platform at JR Osaka Station on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Health experts urge pause in Go To Travel campaign as COVID-19 cases surge

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese health experts said Friday the government should consider pausing its domestic travel campaign in some regions amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and as the nation heads into a holiday weekend.

The expert panel recommended excluding regions from the government's Go To Travel campaign if conditions worsen. It also said local governments should ask restaurants and bars to shorten business hours for about three weeks to dent the spike in cases.

"Stronger measures will be taken in a short period of time and in high-risk areas to avoid the kind of situation that would require the declaration of a state of emergency," economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after meeting with the experts.

New cases have surged to record levels in Japan this week, prompting Tokyo municipal authorities to raise the city's epidemic alert to the highest level.

The government declared a state of emergency in April as COVID-19 hospitalizations brought the medical system to the brink of collapse. It has resisted the recent calls to curtail its domestic travel push, aimed at reviving local economies.

The resurgence in infections comes as Japan starts an extended weekend due to a public holiday on Monday.

Compared to the previous wave, the current spike is affecting more older people, and infections are largely taking place within families and at facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Along with Tokyo, other hot spots include Hokkaido and the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo.

"Tokyo and Hokkaido are entering an exponential growth phase," said Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute of Population Health at King's College, London. "If they do not control the infection, another SOE (state of emergency) would be inevitable and the economic consequences would be substantial."

In raising the capital's alert level on Thursday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches.

Japan's tally of new cases reached a record 2,414 cases on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK. Severe cases nationwide are also at an all-time high of 280, according to the latest data.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Darn health experts at it again, armed with their shameful logic and science!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

What about Go Eat!?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Yeah, right .... never listen to the experts.

Why? Because they know "nada" and "we do it our way!

(sarcasm mode turned off)

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Restating the very obvious. I need to fly home from a project I had this week this morning and I am not looking forward to it!!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Darn health experts at it again, armed with their shameful logic and science!

> Restating the very obvious. I need to fly home from a project I had this week this morning and I am not looking forward to it!!

How did these two comments get down voted? There are some willfully ignorant wools out there.

Tokyo-Eng: Be safe. Hope you enjoy your time back with your family.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan's tally of new cases reached a record 2,414 cases on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Actually, the total according to NHK is 2,425

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20201120/k10012723151000.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Thanks P. Smith. It’s a short domestic flight from Tohoku so should be ok. Back to US to see my mom will have to wait until next year unfortunately.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

they are daring hahaha, it won't take long and this panel of experts will be dismissed too. How dare they telling people the truth... ( sarcasm )

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo