Health insurance to cover new cancer therapy worth ¥33 mil

A government panel on Wednesday approved coverage of a new therapy to treat leukemia and other hematologic cancers, which currently costs 33.49 million yen ($305,000), by national health insurance, a move that would significantly ease the burden on patients.
The drug Kymriah, to be produced and sold by Novartis Pharma KK, a Tokyo-based unit of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG, will carry the highest price tag of any single drug in Japan. Coverage is set to take effect May 22.
But the decision by the health ministry panel may raise concerns about the impact on the country's ballooning medical care costs amid the rapidly ageing population.
The one-time therapy, which works by genetically modifying a patient's immune cells to launch an all-out attack on the disease, is considered effective on patients for whom existing treatments do not work.
Under Japan's public health insurance system, a policyholder usually shoulders around 10 percent to 30 percent of the cost incurred at medical institutions, with the remaining amount covered by the policy in exchange for paying monthly premiums.
There is also a cap on monthly medical payments depending on a policyholder's income. For example, a patient with annual income between 3.7 million yen and 7.7 million yen, would have to shoulder costs of roughly 410,000 yen a month to be treated with Kymriah.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare estimates the number of patients that will be eligible to use the drug will total 216 a year at most and will generate annual revenue of 7.2 billion yen.
Clinical tests of Kymriah, including those in which Japanese patients took part, have shown that around 80 percent of those suffering from leukemia and some 50 percent of those with lymphoma saw significant improvements in symptoms.
Those eligible to use the drug include children and those 25 or younger with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, who are not able to be cured using other anticancer drugs.© KYODO
SaikoPhysco
At 216 patients a year.... you're looking at a yearly cost of around $6.5 million. I say give these people a chance and I'm happy they've seen fit to help them out.
savethegaijin
This is great and hopefully with more developments the cost of the therapy will drop. I am curious as to why the age cap is 25 though? I would have thought something like 45 and under considering all of the parents with young children to provide for who have one of this awful diseases could probably benefit from this as well. Perhaps the benefit is less the older you become, not enough information from the article. Either way its a good start and any advancements in cancer treatment is a blessing.
Chip Star
Good.
semperfi
Great news !
For one thing : Clinical tests of Kymriah, ... show that 'around 80 percent of those suffering from leukemia and some 50 percent of those with lymphoma saw significant improvements in symptoms.'
Secondly , eligibility includes 'children and those 25 or younger with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, who are not able to be cured using other anticancer drugs.'
Yubaru
This is a VERY confusing statement here. It is a one time treatment drug, so this payment should not be a "monthly" payment, but a one time payment.
thepersoniamnow
Health insurance!
Don’t I pay for this out of my salary every month?
Why should I pay more? Their should be no distinction and covered and non covered diseases and conditions.
Adding clauses should be illegal. The pharmaceutical corporations already and would still make enough.
obladi
I'm all for immune-based therapies, but CAR-T cells have a risk of killing the patients. What I am worried about is a complete reversal if this happens in the early days of this new technology.
theResident
This is excellent news. Having witnessed my father die of Leukemia 30 years ago and since following the developments of treatments in detail I am always amazed by the progress that has been made in what is such a (relatively) short time. That these drugs ARE being made available is a big positive. I would like to know the amount of 'average' insurers in the US, or how many 'postcodes' offer this in the UK for example.
@obladi: Yes - there is a risk of death as you point out. There is also a risk of death walking out your door. But, it is not your call to make, a person who has no other choice but to make THAT choice would view it very differently.
Maria
The age cap may seem low because these cancers move more aggressively in the young, and more slowly in the older? Don't quote me on that, just a possibility.
goldorak
Great news, well done Japan.
One of the most important piece of info is missing from this article though: J got a very good deal/price! In comparison, "Kymriah costs $475,000 for those with ALL and $373,000 for DLBCL" in the US. (Kymriah's approved for 2 indications i.e ALL mostly kids & young adults & DLBCL adults ).
This reuters article has a much more thorough explanation than JT's
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-kymriah-japan/novartis-gets-approval-to-sell-kymriah-in-japan-for-306000-idUSKCN1SL057?utm_campaign=pharmalittle&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=72699792&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_Ms9dStNk-_9fpnjS_2ubMaZ7ay07qTjWYD2LV3lcS9xEwA_D0ZYhZEYoo-vyQxKlGdDuIS9RTYbu9guFay9M1xUMjQpT0ZCEn0T1vfG5EdSbXCYQ&_hsmi=72699792
Yubaru
This is nowhere near the same as making a statement of fact that leukemia is increasing in Japan!
wanderlust
I have to wonder if this is has been influenced by the case of the swimmer Rikako Ikee, recently diagnosed with leukaemia?
Omachi
In the US, the treatment is free if it doesn't work. I don't know if that will be the case for Japan.
smithinjapan
What it leaves out is the fact that, in exchange for a mere few receiving this specialized treatment, they want insurance to stop covering prescription drugs if those drugs or products are also available over-the-counter. So, the compressed (shippu) and other things MANY people go to the doctor and get prescribed, or regular médicine, will no longer be covered.
drlucifer
That will never happen in Japan.