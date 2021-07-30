Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan health panel backs AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for ages 40, over

TOKYO

A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday approved the domestic use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc for people aged 40 and over in principle amid a supply shortage of vaccines.

The government will supply the vaccine to local governments depending on their needs, while planning to conduct safety research, possibly by Self-Defense Forces personnel, due to lingering concerns over rare side effects.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare granted fast-track approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but the government withheld supplying the doses, taking into consideration reported rare cases of blood clots among young people overseas.

In Britain, a government advisory body recommended people under 40 years of age to get an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine based on rare cases of blood clots and low platelet count.

Although Japan has not supplied the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically, the government has been donating the vaccine to such countries as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Japan's inoculation drive currently employs the vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.

Also on Friday, the ministry panel agreed to expand the eligible age range for the Moderna vaccine from people aged 18 and older to those aged 12 years and older.

The Moderna vaccine had been used in vaccination programs at workplaces but hit a supply bottleneck, and the central government's supplies of the Pfizer vaccine have not been able to meet the pace of local governments' inoculations.

Faced with criticism over its sluggish vaccine rollout, the government apparently shifted toward approving the practical use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 40 and older, after having planned to supply the doses for only those aged 60 or older.

Compared with the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which must be kept in freezers at temperatures as low as around minus 75 C, the AstraZeneca shot has the advantage of being storable in refrigerators between 2 and 8 C.

AstraZeneca licensed Japanese biotechnology company JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. to produce some doses, making it easier for Japan to supply the vaccine in the country.

Why is it always "developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc "?

It was and still is a "co-production" with Biontech.

Anyways, in additon AstraZeneca's vaccine seems to be 70% effective compared with 95% for Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna. It also seems that AZ shows little to no efficiency concerning the South African virus.

4 ( +9 / -5 )

Noooooo. Nope. Don't want the Astra vaccine.

-5 ( +9 / -14 )

Concerns have been raised that these were tested on animals.

Some vegans refuse products that have been tested on animals.

-18 ( +2 / -20 )

OK, so we have these experimental vaccines. Are there any newer ones being developed/researched/tested that might prove more effective and yet not so experimental?

-11 ( +5 / -16 )

Anyways, in additon AstraZeneca's vaccine seems to be 70% effective compared with 95% for Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna.

Thanks for the Pfizer press release, Werner. Who says that Germans do not have a sense of humour?

-8 ( +3 / -11 )

A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday approved the domestic use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc for people aged 40 and over in principle amid a supply shortage of vaccines. Although Japan has not supplied the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically, the government has been donating the vaccine to such countries as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

So Japan approved this vaccine in the same time they give it for free for another country? So by the time it received approval, is there any AstraZeneca left?

The government will supply the vaccine to local governments depending on their needs, while planning to conduct safety research, possibly by Self-Defense Forces personnel, due to lingering concerns over rare side effects.

At least general public won't be part of safety research, they can not force that in one way or another.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Anyways, in additon AstraZeneca's vaccine seems to be 70% effective compared with 95% for Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna. It also seems that AZ shows little to no efficiency concerning the South African virus.

Fake news.

-8 ( +7 / -15 )

Alan Harrison,

why? Do you know something I don't know?

If not, how about reading this article (and there are many more) and scroll down to AZ.

https://www.biospace.com/article/comparing-covid-19-vaccines-pfizer-biontech-moderna-astrazeneca-oxford-j-and-j-russia-s-sputnik-v/

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Good ! I think Japan's got a lot of AZ . Another 1 month push for the 40-65 and we are out of this crisis.

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

Another 1 month push for the 40-65 and we are out of this crisis.

Yeah, sound great... until reading today's other story about vaccines:

Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others

https://japantoday.com/category/features/health/cdc-team-'war-has-changed'-as-delta-variant-dangers-emerge

5 ( +8 / -3 )

@n1k1, that depend on if the pulbic even want it. Which a majority of them don't

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Which a majority of them don't

Do we even get a choice?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

So, is the Japanese government going to shift its enormous funding subsidies to a domestic pharmaceutical company who can make RNA vaccines, or is it just going to keep pumping money into this lost cause?

--By lost cause I mean the vintage chimpanzee-based adenovirus vaccine, not the vintage lost cause occupying the prime minister throne.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I used to say, I would have no problem taking AZ.

But with the data from the USA and UK coming back with AZ and J&J only about 67% effective against the Delta variant and Pfizer 88% Moderna 93%.

I would now not be so willing.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

But with the data from the USA and UK coming back with AZ and J&J only about 67% effective against the Delta variant and Pfizer 88% Moderna 93%.

Take what you can get. 67% is better than zero, and pondering while dying, wondering would have been.

7 ( +11 / -4 )

I guess this is obviously showing that the current vaccines do not reduce the viral charge!

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/30/1022867219/cdc-study-provincetown-delta-vaccinated-breakthrough-mask-guidance

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w

The study details a COVID-19 outbreak that started July 3 in Provincetown, Mass., involving 469 cases. It found that three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. Massachusetts has a high rate of vaccination: about 69% among eligible adults in the state at the time of the study.

It also found no significant difference in the viral load present in the breakthrough infections occurring in fully vaccinated people and the other cases, suggesting the viral load of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons infected with the coronavirus is similar.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Self defense personnel will do research? That is like asking an American enlisted marine or try to spell virus, vaccine, and vacuums for the final jeopardy question.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Naaah! Don’t want AZ.

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

Bros in NY had the Johnson&Johnson and now has some side effects. Guillain-Barre or numbness in extremities. Not good for him, he plays the guitar.

1 ( +7 / -6 )

AZ ?? God no!!!

0 ( +4 / -4 )

About Pfizer:

"The latest data from the Israeli government shows that the Pfizer vaccine has been only 41% in the prevention of symptomatic covida-19 in the last month, with an increase in delta-derived infections, according to Reuters."

And in the end, so will the others. 

The third dose is already mentioned everywhere, then the fourth will follow ...

As it turns out, will this become a monthly commitment or something?

And after all that, we would sting 12 years old children.

Ccccc... .

1 ( +4 / -3 )

OK, so we have these experimental vaccines. Are there any newer ones being developed/researched/tested that might prove more effective and yet not so experimental?

You mean with a time machine? because since they would also need to be tested for safety and efficacy (and that the mRNA technology has over a decade of being used in humans) by definition any newer vaccine would need to be more experimental. Also, the PMDA do not refer to the vaccines as experimental.

At least general public won't be part of safety research, they can not force that in one way or another.

Of course it will, recording the dangers of the infection on people that were not vaccinated is a very important part of safety research, at this point no vaccine represents even a comparable risk compared with COVID, so people that failed to receive vaccines, including the AZ, are in the highest risk group.

I guess this is obviously showing that the current vaccines do not reduce the viral charge!

That is a wrong conclusion from the linked article, for that you would need much more information that is not included, for example to see if the biological titers do not differ, or if the length of the symptomatic period is the same, also the percentage of people that actually develop symptoms.

Lets say vaccinated people are half as likely to develop symptoms, have much less titers while asymptomatic, if they do develop symptoms it last 3 days opposed to 10 on unvaccinated people, and that biological titers are lower (even at the same molecular titers) that would still mean a huge lot of reduction of the viral loads, and by consequence of transmissibility.

It is very important not to overreach with conclusions from limited results.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Having my second AZ shot on Tuesday and not at all concerned about a possibility of needing booster shots every 12 months. Just hope it can be combined with my flu shot somehow. Real-world data from Canada showed 82% and 87% effectiveness after one dose against hospitalisation or death caused by Beta/Gamma and Delta variants respectively. Now if only people would get vaccinated for the common good instead of grasping at any straw, no matter how fragile in their bid to misinform and justify their antisocial mind set.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

It found that three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. Massachusetts has a high rate of vaccination: about 69% among eligible adults in the state at the time of the study.

So either they were accidentally sent mislabeled placebo vials or these vaccines are pretty much useless. And these gems are usually reported to be more effective than the AZ vax that Japan has approved!

planning to conduct safety research, possibly by Self-Defense Forces personnel, due to lingering concerns over rare side effects.

Side effect concerns, therefore SDF! Why?

Is it because the SDF members are more disposable/dispensable?

Or perhaps because they will be better able to keep the side effects secret?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

they approve AZ now that the decrepit government has already been vaccinated with moderna and Pfizer. Very interesting

0 ( +0 / -0 )

glad I got my Pfizer reservation before they ran out.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

So either they were accidentally sent mislabeled placebo vials or these vaccines are pretty much useless.

So helping people stay healthy and alive is useless for you? It is still likely they even reduce transmission (since they prevent the appearance of symptoms) even for new variants.

This helps explaining how you keep trying to convince people not to vaccinate using misleading or plain false information, apparently people keeping alive and well is "useless" for you.

Or perhaps because they will be better able to keep the side effects secret?

Because Japanese people are so different from the rest of the human race? what is the point of "hiding" something that is only a tiny fraction of the data being collected on this vaccine in particular? it would not make even a statistical difference.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

AZ has a pretty good efficiency in particular keeping hospitalization rates very low. For those rejecting AZ, please do not whine about short vaccine supply.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It is still likely they even reduce transmission (since they prevent the appearance of symptoms) even for new variants.

Yeah, reduced symptoms while having identical viral loads in the nasopharynx. I would expect increased spreading...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yeah, reduced symptoms while having identical viral loads in the nasopharynx. I would expect increased spreading...

How would you know this if the reports are explicitly mentioning the samples come from very symptomatic people? again this is completely misrepresenting the evidence to misleading levels.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Was that Indian batch banned by Europe ever destroyed ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Saw one of the Local police dressed this evening in a makeshift hazmat suit and carrying a spray bottle of disinfectant... guess you cant be too careful these days.

Even still, people wandering around without facemasks thinking that they're immune...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

