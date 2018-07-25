Heat wave deaths climb to 80 as authorities weigh preventive measures

Two weeks into Japan's blistering heat wave, at least 80 people have died and thousands have been rushed to emergency rooms, as officials on Tuesday urged citizens to stay indoors to avoid temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) in some areas.
The government said it may pay to help state schools install air conditioners and suggested extending summer vacations, which started this week for many students. While most schools in Tokyo have coolers, few in rural areas do.
"Record temperatures are continuing across the country and emergency measures to protect students and their well-being has become an issue," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news briefing.
Public broadcaster NHK advised frequent sips of water to keep people hydrated, advised them to restore salt levels depleted by sweat, and stay indoors. It has also aired videos with instructions on treating victims of mild heat-stroke.
Temperatures neared 40 degrees C on Tuesday in many cities, just off Monday's record of 41.1 C in the city of Kumagaya northwest of the capital. Temperatures in central Tokyo, where an Olympic stadium is being built, hovered near 35 degrees C.
People turned up their air conditioning, driving prices on the Japan Electric Power Exchange to their highest in five years, exchange data showed, the second week that they have hit multi-year highs.
More people are dying from the heat, figures from the Fire and Defence Management Agency (FDMA) show. In the week to July 22, 65 people died, versus 12 the previous week and only three in the seven days prior, the FDMA said.
At least 13 more people died on Monday, the Kyodo newswire said.
"The elderly make up the vast majority of deaths," said Fumiaki Fujibe, a researcher in the geography department of Tokyo Metropolitan University.
"About half of the people sent to emergency rooms are over 65, but they account for 80 percent of the deaths."
The broiling heat has also fuelled worries for the safety of athletes and spectators at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020.
In its bid documents to host the event, the city described the months of July and August as "having many days of mild and sunny weather" that "provide an ideal climate for athletes to perform".
But there could be some respite in store.
The heat is expected to ease slightly this week as a high pressure zone responsible for it moves west and east, allowing moist air to bring rain to some scorched areas, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
In its bid documents to host the event, the city described the months of July and August as "having many days of mild and sunny weather" that "provide an ideal climate for athletes to perform".
Did nobody fact check? That's a blatant lie.
bjohnson23
using air conditioning would help. I've gone to many businesses only to have limited AC on and it was hot. The reason too much cost to run the AC.
Luddite
We recently spent a few days with my mother in law, who was using aircon but at 28c and then kept turning it off as she felt cold. Old people have difficulty monitoring the ambient temperature as well as their own body temperatures, so just telling them to use the aircon is not the answer.
kohakuebisu
I read about an air con "gap" (kakusa) between schools in Japanese last week. It sounds like some schools spent money on air cons and others had to spend it on reinforcing their buildings in case of an earthquake. Apparently there are neighbouring towns in the same prefecture where one town will have air con and the schools in the other town won't.
As for what the government can do, it could finally consider introducing summertime so that more people are awake and active when the sun is less intense and the temperature is lower. You can't expect people to get up at 5am if their lives already involve coming home late from work or juku. It might be an idea to mandate that all teachers, hoikuen staff, and sports coaches have training to recognize and treat sunstroke and heat stroke. Businesses should be told to ignore the 28C Cool Biz setting of aircons in genuine heatwaves like this one.
Laguna
Luddite, I've noticed that. It's not the ambient temperature but the feeling on the skin - for the elderly, they can feel cold while still having a dangerously high internal temperature. Try keeping the AC on while covering grandma with a light blanket which will keep her skin temperature more aligned to her internal temperature.
Disillusioned
And yet another straight up lie in Tokyo's Olympic bid. Japan lied about everything to get the Olympics. The venues, the athletes accommodation, the budget and even the weather. What an absolute disgrace!
Notice the key word in this statement is, 'may'. This is also the same government that created the 28' Cool Biz campaign, right? However, the problem with the schools is not cooling the classrooms. The problem is stupid teachers sending kids outside in 35'+ to play sports. And, they refuse them refreshments until certified break times, which could be an hour apart.
This whole article reads like a bunch of political jargon with no real meaning. Advising people to stay out of the sun is absurd because most people are working in slave-like conditions. They dare not refuse any orders given to them whether it means risking heat related illness or not. There is no real advice on how to beat the heat. Yeah, keep sipping water is the only piece of advice, which is quite meaningless. No mention of wearing light long sleeved clothing or wearing a wide brimmed hat. Japanese people have thick black hair, which absorbs the heat and virtually cooks their brains (if they have any). They have all been to the countryside and see the old men and lady farmers covered from head to toe with light clothing and wearing wide brimmed hats. They don't have enough sense to realise that this is how you survive long periods in the hot sun. Why isn't the all-knowing NHK promoting sensible clothing to combat heart stroke.