Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese high court rejects appeal for damages over forced sterilization

3 Comments
SENDAI

A Japanese high court on Thursday rejected an appeal for damages by two women who were sterilized under a now-defunct eugenics protection law, upholding a lower court decision due to the 20-year statute of limitations passing.

The two plaintiffs in their 60s and 70s in Miyagi Prefecture had sought a total of 71.5 million yen, arguing that the law deprived them of self-determination with regard to giving birth and raising children, which is guaranteed under the Constitution.

The ruling at the Sendai High Court came despite four courts' rulings since February 2022 awarding damages over forced sterilization.

Presiding Judge Masako Ishiguri said the 1948 law had "caused enormous mental and physical pain" but denied damages on the basis that the 20-year statute of limitations for unlawful acts had elapsed, as stated by the Sendai District Court as one reason for its decision.

The district court became the first to rule that the eugenics protection law in effect until 1996 was unconstitutional in its 2019 ruling. The high court also deemed the law unconstitutional.

The law authorized the sterilization of people with intellectual disabilities, mental illnesses or hereditary conditions, even without their consent. Government data shows some 25,000 people were sterilized.

Among the plaintiffs was a woman in her 70s going by the name Junko Iizuka. Her first suit to the district court lodged in 2018 was a catalyst for many cases going to trial over the defunct law.

Following the ruling, one of her legal representatives criticized it for "ignoring the growing number of winning cases and not facing the damage that has been caused" and added that they will "of course appeal as soon as possible."

Japan's parliament enacted legislation in April 2019 to pay 3.2 million yen in state compensation to each person who underwent forced sterilization. But the uniform amount has attracted criticism.

The district court ruling came the following May. In rejecting the damages, it said that applying the statute of limitations is "logical" because the "importance of quickly establishing legality is set down in law."

Iizuka was 16 when she was forced to undergo sterilization. She endured health issues and her marriage failed.

The other plaintiff, who is in her 60s, was sterilized without her consent based on a decision by a prefectural government review panel, after she was diagnosed at 15 as having a "genetic mental deficiency." She said the procedure caused her mental anguish including preventing her from finding a partner to marry.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Another shameful episode in Japanese history.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Another shameful episode in Japanese history.

Too bad the court think is logical even it's cruel

is "logical" because the "importance of quickly establishing legality is set down in law."Iizuka was 16 when she was forced to

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

This is terrible and vile, those poor people.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Hardly fair. The forced sterilization case wasn’t citizen against citizen but citizen against all-powerful government,. The Civil Code’s statute of limitations for damages should not apply here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel