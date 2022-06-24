High court rejects paternity harassment allegations by Canadian man

A Japanese high court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a former brokerage manager alleging on-the-job harassment and unlawful dismissal after he took parental leave while working at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
The case of Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for more than three decades, has come to symbolize concerns over “paternity harassment,” or patahara. Wood's is a rare case, for Japan, of a father seeking to take parental leave. Maternity harassment is more common.
Wood began his fight in 2017, alleging he was harassed and forced from his job after taking parental leave when his son was born in 2015.
The company rejected Wood's request for parental leave. His son was born prematurely and he rushed to see him though the company told him to just keep working, according to the lawsuit.
When Wood returned to work in 2016, he was stripped of some of his responsibilities and excluded from business meetings, according to court testimony. The company dismissed him in 2018.
In a 21-page ruling, the Tokyo High Court rejected the harassment claims. It defended the company’s acts as “inevitable.”
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley said Thursday’s ruling showed the company’s view had been accepted.
Wood said he would take his case to the Supreme Court, even if that means the legal battle might continue until his son, now 6, is in college.
“Harassment is never an acceptable form of management,” he said at a news conference at the health and labor ministry.
Wood now heads his own company, which provides transport management, corporate governance, environmental solutions and other services.
Japan's population is shrinking and its birth rate is among the lowest in the world. Despite the outcome of Wood's case so far, the government has made parental leave a policy priority, allowing absences of up to 12 months. But actual practice hasn’t lived up to the law.
The Tokyo District Court ruled against Wood in 2020, saying it did not find “reasonable grounds” for believing there was harassment. It also criticized Wood for taking his case public instead of quietly resolving the dispute with the company, which has made some changes to its parental leave policies since Wood’s dismissal.
Yoshitatsu Imaizumi, one of Wood’s lawyers, said the case still could be contested on various grounds including Woods' dismissal for having complained about harassment. That would potentially violate the right of workers to bring up harassment, he said.
Wood, who has appeared in court and news conferences with his son, said he was not giving up his fight to ensure men can take parental leave without fear of retaliation.
“Standing up for parental rights is actually a gift that I’ve been given. And I’m happy to do that, not only for Japan but for the world,” he said.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
11 Comments
Bungle
There you have it. Know your place.
The judges are cowards.
antifun
It also criticized Wood for taking his case public instead of quietly resolving the dispute with the company
Asiaman7
Here we see the Japanese judge inappropriately preaching to the foreigner instead of ruling on the merits of the case.
Foreign plaintiffs are often disadvantaged by Japanese judges, who often desire to “teach” the foreigner how he /she should behave in Japan — even if the foreigner has resided in the country for over 30 years, as Mr. Wood has.
The Trees
The company’s acts were “inevitable.” I imagine the court was inadvertently speaking truthfully on this point. Certainly with some management and some companies harassment and termination is indeed the inevitable outcome of putting family first.
virusrex
The claim seems clear enough to prove the harassement, that the court rejected this speaks a lot about the problem that plagues the country, it is not only the companies that are in the wrong, the courts are also in complicity.
Next time an article explore why the Japanese population is shrinking this incident should be also mentioned as an example of how parental responsibilities are seen as something negative, so it is natural that people choone not to be a parent instead of being only a lousy one.
WA4TKG
Don't give up.
It's what they WANT you to do.
nakanoguy01
this case isn't as clear cut as this story makes it out to be. he took extended leave, not just paternity leave, for his child. and when he finally decides, on his own terms, to return to work, he expects everything to be the same. well, sorry, dude. i don't see your company demoting you as harassment. an employer expects certain duties from their employees, and when you failed to live up to your end of the bargain, that's what happens.
Cricky
Nice bit of victim blaming in the court decision, the maturity level of the legal system is outstanding….if we were living in 1930.
Mr Kipling
Mr Wood prioritized his family above the company... A dangerous step that needed to be stopped by his employers. Yes you have the "right" to parental leave but don't even think about taking it. Sadly this is all too common in Japan.
William77
A predictable outcome from a nation with inhumane and medieval system rules which tend to protect only the corporation above the single citizen.
Mr.Wood comes from a country that outshine this one by lightyears in many fields like social and human rights,I wonder why he didn’t make a life there.
Japan will never change.
Meiyouwenti
Only the plaintiff’s views are presented here, We need to hear from the defendant. Maybe the Canadian was dismissed for lousy performance.