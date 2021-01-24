Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Sendai high school cancels entrance exams day before due to virus concern

0 Comments
SENDAI

A private high school in northeastern Japan canceled its entrance exams a day before they were due to be held as "a preventive measure" as it was awaiting the results of coronavirus tests taken by several of its students, which later turned out to be negative, the school said Saturday.

Furukawa Gakuen Senior High School in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, notified about 890 applicants, who were scheduled to take the exams at five locations Saturday, of the cancellation by email or through their junior high schools the day before.

The decision was made after several students at the high school took polymerase chain reaction tests Thursday. The results on Saturday showed that all the students tested negative.

"At a stage where we could not discount the possibility of infection, we made the health and safety as well as the mental state of our applicants our top priority," Seiichi Matano, principal of the school, said in a statement.

The selection of 340 students will now be based on junior high school grades, and club and other school activity information.

"There was some confusion but no major objection" on the part of applicants, a school official said.

No applicants showed up at the exam sites Saturday morning unaware of the cancellation, according to the school.

Furukawa Gakuen is known for its female volleyball team that has won national tournaments.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The decision was made after several students at the high school took polymerase chain reaction tests Thursday. The results on Saturday showed that all the students tested negative.

School officials screw up. Most schools and businesses, our daily life would go paralyzed if they shut down before the test result. I'm afraid that the overreactive case will contribute to reinforcing social stigma and discrimination against people who only take a virus test, regardless of its result.

"There was some confusion but no major objection" on the part of applicants, a school official said.

But the decision was unilateral and abrupt, made only a day before the exam day. The school should refund exam fees to applicants.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel