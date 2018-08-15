Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Alert level raised for volcano on southwest island; residents prepare to evacuate island

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government hiked the volcanic warning level on one southern island to the second highest on Wednesday, mandating that residents should prepare for evacuation, though an actual eruption at the peak had yet to be detected.

The Meteorological Agency said that volcanic earthquakes and sulfur emissions had increased at a peak on Kuchinoerabujima island in Kagoshima Prefecture and raised its warning level to 4 out of 5.

The mountain erupted explosively three years ago, sending ash and smoke thousands of metres into the sky and releasing potentially deadly pyroclastic flows, flows of super-heated ash and gas, that reached the sea.

At that time, the island's entire population evacuated but eventually returned. Some 100 people live there at present.

Japan has 110 active volcanoes and monitors 47 constantly. When 63 people were killed in the volcanic eruption of Mount Ontake in September 2014, it was the country's worst such toll for nearly 90 years.

In January, a member of Japan's military was struck and killed when rocks from a volcanic eruption rained down on skiers at a central mountain resort.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon