Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An exhibition booth promotes onion picking in Sumoto on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, at Tourism Expo Japan in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan holds 1st tourism expo in 2 years to aid virus-hit industry

0 Comments
TOKYO

A large international tourism event kicked off Thursday in Japan for the first time in two years, with the travel industry hoping to overcome setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic as the country gradually eases its border restrictions.

Tourism Expo Japan, one of the biggest events of its kind in the world, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center, with representatives from more than 70 countries and regions, and Japan's 47 prefectures promoting international and domestic travel after it was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The 4-day event through Sunday, hosted by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association, among others, is expected to attract around 150,000 visitors.

Among the displays is an exhibit on onion picking in Sumoto on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, which is known for its production of the vegetable, as well as live guitar music and sherry on offer at the booth of the Tourist Office of Spain.

Referring to the Japanese government's consideration of a full relaxation of border controls, Kenichiro Yamanishi, chairman of the tourism association, said at the opening of the event, "This is the perfect chance to introduce a new form of travel from Tokyo to the world."

"We want to use it as a foothold for the revival of the tourism industry," he added.

Foreign visitors to Japan topped 100,000 in August for the fifth consecutive month following a relaxation of border controls, government data showed Wednesday, with the figure likely to continue rising as the country is looking to remove its current daily arrival cap of 50,000 as early as next month.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog