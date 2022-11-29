Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan holds missile interceptor drill near Fukui nuclear plant

1 Comment
TSURUGA

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force has conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast, amid caution over North Korea's repeated ballistic missile test-firings.

The non-live fire exercise involving the ASDF's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system was held Monday in Fukui Prefecture, which hosts a number of nuclear plants.

During the exercise, trucks carrying two interceptor launch pads were set up on a beach 7 kilometers south of Kansai Electric Power Co's Oi nuclear plant by 35 personnel, who finished their preparations in about 20 minutes.

"We need to deploy (the PAC-3 system) smoothly and anywhere," Lt Col Takashi Chikama, who commanded the drill, told reporters. "North Korea has launched missiles at an unprecedented pace in recent years."

Since the beginning of this year, North Korea has fired a spate of ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, in violation of U.N. resolutions.

The PAC-3 is designed to shoot down approaching missiles that evade sea-based interceptors fired from the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers.

I saw so many military there yesterday that I thought we were at war. Even saw trucks with SRBM system. First time on Japanese roads.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

