Parade rehearsal held for emperor's enthronement ceremony

A parade rehearsal for Emperor Naruhito's upcoming enthronement ceremony was held Sunday in Tokyo, restricting traffic on the 4.6-kilometer route from the Imperial Palace to his residence.

A convoy of about 50 cars left the palace at 7 a.m. and arrived at the Akasaka Imperial Residence about 30 minutes later after going through places such as the Diet building, while police officers checked security arrangements along the route.

Musicians of the Self-Defense Forces also made sure that the timing of their performance would be right during the parade on Oct 22.

A convertible sedan in which the emperor and Empress Masako will parade following a ceremony proclaiming his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne was not used in the rehearsal.

Dignitaries from over 190 countries and international organizations are expected to attend the ceremony for Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne on May 1.

