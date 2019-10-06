Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A convoy of about 50 cars take part in a rehearsal parade for Emperor Naruhito's Oct 22 enthronement ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Parade rehearsal held for emperor's enthronement ceremony

1 Comment
TOKYO

A parade rehearsal for Emperor Naruhito's upcoming enthronement ceremony was held Sunday in Tokyo, restricting traffic on the 4.6-kilometer route from the Imperial Palace to his residence.

A convoy of about 50 cars left the palace at 7 a.m. and arrived at the Akasaka Imperial Residence about 30 minutes later after going through places such as the Diet building, while police officers checked security arrangements along the route.

Musicians of the Self-Defense Forces also made sure that the timing of their performance would be right during the parade on Oct 22.

A convertible sedan in which the emperor and Empress Masako will parade following a ceremony proclaiming his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne was not used in the rehearsal.

Dignitaries from over 190 countries and international organizations are expected to attend the ceremony for Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne on May 1.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Interesting left/right side-cars on motorbikes. Mirror images. Sweet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #49: Racial Profiling For ID Check Has Twitter Fuming

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Senko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel