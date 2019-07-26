Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ritual held to build shrines for emperor's succession ceremonies

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at the imperial palace, where Shinto priests prayed for safe and successful construction of a pair of shrines for Emperor Naruhito's key succession rituals later this year.

Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 after his father retired. A main ascension ceremony is planned in October, when thousands of guests will be invited, followed by a religious harvest rite in November.

Five Shinto priests offered sake, rice and neatly folded silk fabric and prayed as traditional gagaku music played. Senior officials from the Imperial Household Agency and construction company Shimizu Corp watched.

The planned 957 million yen ($8.8 million) shrines, which are to be demolished later, will be the site of Naruhito's first Daijosai, or the Great Thanksgiving, ritual on Nov 14-15. Daijosai is the first harvest ritual that a new emperor performs. The emperor offers newly cropped rice and other items for the goods, thanking good harvests and peace for the nation.

Some experts say the ritual violates the separation of state and religion. The annual harvest rituals will be private from the emperor's second year, but the government is funding his first as part of the succession ceremonies.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I've seen a toned-down version of the ceremony a few times. In new housing developments, sometimes there's a blessing ceremony before they start construction. I'll come across a site that has already been blessed and you can see what was left behind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kanazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

SNG: Helping Students Piece Together the Japanese Language Puzzle

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon