Japan holds Sado mine memorial without S Korea amid forced labor rift

Japan failed to secure South Korea's participation in a memorial Saturday for laborers who worked at the gold and silver mine complex on Japan's Sado Island during World War II, amid disagreements over whether the labor was forced, the government said.

Tokyo refrained from sending senior political officials such as vice ministers to the UNESCO World Heritage site after Seoul declined to attend. A Foreign Ministry bureaucrat represented Japan, underscoring the rift with South Korea over the historical issue.

Seoul demands Tokyo clearly recognize the forced nature of wartime labor involving Korean workers. Japan, which ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945, argues such mobilization did not constitute forced labor under international treaties.

South Korea had opposed the mine complex's World Heritage registration in 2024, saying it was a site where Korean workers were conscripted during the war. Japan secured approval by pledging exhibits on their experiences and hosting memorial services.

South Korea is expected to hold its own memorial on Sado Island, located in the Sea of Japan off Niigata Prefecture, later this year.

While ties between Tokyo and Seoul have recently improved, a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said their positions on the historical issue remain at odds, adding, "If friction cannot be avoided, holding separate ceremonies will be inevitable."

At Saturday's ceremony, about 70 invited attendees offered a silent prayer and laid white chrysanthemums. After the 30-minute service, Sado Mayor Ryugo Watanabe urged the central government to hold "thorough talks" so that South Korea can take part next year.

The memorial was the second of its kind. The South Korean government skipped it for the second straight year.

