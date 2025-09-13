 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan holds Sado mine memorial without S Korea amid forced labor rift

1 Comment
NIIGATA

Japan failed to secure South Korea's participation in a memorial Saturday for laborers who worked at the gold and silver mine complex on Japan's Sado Island during World War II, amid disagreements over whether the labor was forced, the government said.

Tokyo refrained from sending senior political officials such as vice ministers to the UNESCO World Heritage site after Seoul declined to attend. A Foreign Ministry bureaucrat represented Japan, underscoring the rift with South Korea over the historical issue.

Seoul demands Tokyo clearly recognize the forced nature of wartime labor involving Korean workers. Japan, which ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945, argues such mobilization did not constitute forced labor under international treaties.

South Korea had opposed the mine complex's World Heritage registration in 2024, saying it was a site where Korean workers were conscripted during the war. Japan secured approval by pledging exhibits on their experiences and hosting memorial services.

South Korea is expected to hold its own memorial on Sado Island, located in the Sea of Japan off Niigata Prefecture, later this year.

While ties between Tokyo and Seoul have recently improved, a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said their positions on the historical issue remain at odds, adding, "If friction cannot be avoided, holding separate ceremonies will be inevitable."

At Saturday's ceremony, about 70 invited attendees offered a silent prayer and laid white chrysanthemums. After the 30-minute service, Sado Mayor Ryugo Watanabe urged the central government to hold "thorough talks" so that South Korea can take part next year.

The memorial was the second of its kind. The South Korean government skipped it for the second straight year.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

From the beginning Japan won't ever say and write forced labor, as if those labor are expat from South Korea.

https://www.chosun.com/english/national-en/2024/07/29/ETKQTURZYBHY7OI4V66I7ZPT7Y/

.

It just keep happening and happening again.

https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/foreignaffairs/20250913/japan-again-makes-no-mention-of-koreans-forced-labor-at-sado-memorial-event?prnewsidx=22a712dc-8315-11f0-b492-02eed468a967

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15363117

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo