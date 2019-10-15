Japan home to 3 of world's 10 best largest cities: U.S. magazine

Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka rank among the world's best 10 large cities -- with the Japanese capital topping the list for a fourth successive year -- according to U.S. luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.
It is the first time three Japanese cities have made the top 10, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
Kyoto ranked second for the second year in a row, while Osaka moved up to fifth from 12th, according to the magazine.
Singapore came third and Vienna was fourth. Copenhagen ranked sixth, followed by Amsterdam, Barcelona, Taipei and Sydney.
More than 600,000 readers cast votes, which excludes cities in the United States, for which there is a separate list.
Tokyo was described as "a fever dream you don't want to wake up from" with its combination of the modern and traditional, and having the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. It has 230 such establishments, of which 13 have three stars.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said she was "delighted and honored" that the capital was chosen as the best large city in the world, ahead of it hosting the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
"As we look to next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and beyond, we are looking forward to welcoming even more travelers to our city, one of the world's leading tourist destinations, by continuing to improve and spread awareness about the many attractions of Tokyo, where tradition and innovation coexist," Koike said in a statement.© KYODO
Tokyo is All Rounder Entertainment city like no other in the world. Just talking about the entertainment.
Good for Japan. Great free publicity for Japan Tourism, and if this further boosts tourism then Win-Win! The only disappointment is Sapporo absolutely should also be in world Top 10.
No japanese city would be anywhere near the top 50 if the quality of building were taken into account. No insulation, horrible HVAC, etc.
Nice to see Taipei in there, too. A fascinating city to visit.
Finally, something the world media gets right about Japan.
It is nice that 600,000 people cast their vote.
Japanese people want to live in more spacious houses and want to drive their cars on wider roads. Also they want to live and work summer more comfortably. Like Germany, they have to disperse offices and industries in wider areas of the country. I recommend they move to Tohoku where summer is cool and land is spacious. This also helps people from natural disasters. In Kanto and in Kansai where natural disasters attack them every year as a result they have to live closer to rivers and mountains due to lack of spaces.
Surprised? Nah. Japan is one of the prettiest places in the world and that's facts.
Playing the victim card in behalf of Japan. Sophisticated.
The thing with so many of these lists, including this one from Conde Naste Traveler is that it is really based on the experiences of those travel the globe. Meaning a "traveler" and a relatively well-off one at that (or with a really good expense account).
The experiences of a traveler and a resident, other than a well-off resident, are significantly different, as are the measures for trying to rate cities.
Not a criticism, just an observation.
People should really stop using the word "best" as an objective criteria. Likes and Dislikes are entirely subjective.
While I can understand Tokyo, i can't understand how Osaka and Kyoto are on this list.
When it comes to using modern things, Osaka and Kyoto lag behind. It took me asking 13 taxis yesterday just to find one that finally accepted credit card. I went out to eat at a nice italian restaurant and the bill came in over ¥30,000. They didn't accept credit card.
I have a smart icoca and its worthless for my monthly tickets aside from JR. It can be cumbersome to find out which train company allows you to mix their passes with another train company.