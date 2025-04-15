 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hospital uses insulin-producing iPS cells for type 1 diabetes

0 Comments
KYOTO

A Japanese hospital said Monday it has completed a clinical test to transplant induced pluripotent stem cells that produce insulin to treat a patient with type 1 diabetes, in a step that could ease the burden of injecting daily insulin shots.

Kyoto University Hospital performed the surgery in February using iPS cell-derived pancreatic islet cells to confirm the safety of the procedure for the autoimmune disease, which prevents the pancreas from making insulin.

The patient, who is healthy and has since been discharged, will be monitored for up to five years, the hospital said.

Daisuke Yabe, the Kyoto University professor who led the clinical trial, said at a press conference that the aim is to put the procedure "into practical use in the 2030s."

The hospital is making preparations to conduct an operation on a second patient.

The clinical trial involved culturing the islet cells into a thin sheet, manufactured with the assistance of Orizuru Therapeutics Inc., a firm specializing in regenerative medicine, and transplanting them under the skin around the abdominal region.

People with type 1 diabetes can faint due to low blood sugar and are required to self-inject insulin into their body every day to manage glucose levels. Type 1 diabetes often occurs during their childhood.

Type 1 diabetes patients are estimated to be 139,000, Japan Preventive Association of Life-style related Disease said, citing 2020 data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The iPS cell was developed by Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, director emeritus at Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, for which he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2012.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel