Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako pose at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
national

State visit to Britain being planned for emperor, empress in June

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is making preparations for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to conduct a state visit to Britain in late June, a source connected to the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The imperial couple's visit to Britain is expected to last around a week. Arrangements are under way for welcoming events at Buckingham Palace, the London home of the British monarchy, as well as a state banquet hosted by King Charles III, the source said.

Preparations between the British and Japanese governments are proceeding with consideration for the king's health. Buckingham Palace said in February that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and advised to postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.

Outside of official events, a visit to the University of Oxford is also under review, the source said. The imperial couple both studied at the institution, and Emperor Naruhito is the first Japanese emperor to have studied abroad.

The trip was initially planned for the second quarter of 2020 as the emperor's first overseas visit since his ascension to the throne in May 2019 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The imperial couple did, however, visit Britain for their first official overseas trip in September 2022, when they attended the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Emperor Naruhito's attendance at the funeral marked a departure from convention, as emperors typically do not make appearances at funerals, whether at home or abroad.

The state visit to Britain will be the first overseas trip by the imperial couple since their June 2023 official goodwill visit to Indonesia.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo