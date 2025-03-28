Japan's imperial family to debut on YouTube in April

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and first lady Rosangela da Silva, in red dress, are accompanied by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on March 25.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency will launch its official YouTube channel next month to showcase the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako as well as other members of the imperial family.

The YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m. on April 1, will be used as part of the agency's efforts to revamp its outreach along with its Instagram account, which has garnered some 1.9 million followers since its launch last April.

Videos to be shared on the channel will include the emperor's birthday press conference and those on the imperial couple's official duties already posted on Instagram, it said.

"We hope to reach out to more people by increasing platforms for sharing information," the agency said.

While the videos' comment section will be closed, the agency said it welcomes opinions and thoughts on its official website, which underwent a major design renewal in February.

Establishing a formal public relations office in 2023, the agency has been keen to proactively share information about the family after struggling with sharp online reactions to former princess Mako's engagement and 2021 marriage to her university sweetheart, Kei Komuro.

