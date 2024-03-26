Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's imperial family to make Instagram debut in April

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's imperial family will begin posting activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Instagram in an attempt to deepen public understanding of the household, especially among young people, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The agency's official Instagram account will be made public on April 1. It will initially post photographs of events held between January and March, such as the Imperial New Year's Poetry Reading.

With the agency eyeing gradual expansions of social media activities, it will consider posting content on Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as other family members, it said.

The agency established a formal press relations office in April last year to revamp its public outreach and studied the possibility of using social media as part of efforts to proactively share information about the imperial family.

The move comes after the agency struggled with sharp, often slanderous, online reactions to former princess Mako's engagement and 2021 marriage to her university sweetheart, Kei Komuro.

The agency has suggested that proactive disclosure of accurate information could help counter the bashing of the family.

While overseas royals like the British royal family use various social media tools, the Japanese agency's website has consisted of the emperor's and other working family members' schedules, images and speeches at events.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog