21 Japan infection research center officials hold party

A group of 21 people at Japan's national infection research center attended a farewell party in mid-March, when a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus was still in place in Tokyo and neighboring areas, according to health ministry officials.
"Although measures against infections were appropriately taken, it aroused public mistrust," health minister Norihisa Tamura told a press conference on Friday, referring to the party at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, news of which came to light late Thursday.
The participants, including officials of the institute and doctors in training, were at the party, during which food and beer were served, but none of them have complained of poor health, according to the ministry.
The ministry-affiliated institute has played a key role in Japan's fight against the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.
Takaji Wakita, chief of the Tokyo-based institute, said the party, which lasted about one hour from 6 p.m. on March 18, was a "deed that led to misunderstanding" as he had instructed officials to avoid dining with others.
But Wakita said there was no problem in the way it was done because the participants were wearing face masks during the party and only 15 minutes were allocated for eating and drinking.
Wakita, who also leads the ministry's coronavirus countermeasures advisory panel, added he has given verbal warnings to the attendees.
The ministry is also facing criticism after 23 officials at its Division of the Health for the Elderly held a late-night party on March 24, despite the Tokyo metropolitan government's request for shorter business hours to curb the spread of the virus.
Three of the participants have contracted the virus, according to the ministry.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Zoroto
Why is the article not start with this sentence?
Apparently not.
Bjorn Tomention
You can't make this stuff up , how dumb , careless and stupid is dumb
Jimizo
Downright regrettable
AG
Unclear messages sent to the public, no education regarding how to apply measures as social distancing and so on, and doing what they “urge” not to do, as this article mentions.
Naturally most of the population has no idea what is happening, how easily it spreads and how to take measures to reduce risk of infection.
Seeing government individuals living their normal lives at this stage led more people to lower the guard.
Only vaccines will save Japan.
No more “urging”, “bars closing at 8PM” will ever work.
The “best to do” from the J Gov side is to just remain at very low testing rates, continue not doing any contact tracing and so on as its been doing since day 1.
This way the propaganda message that “Japan is winning the battle against the virus” will remain alive and give the false impression that things are going well in the country regarding this pandemic, in order for the cursed Olympics to go ahead.
virusrex
Again, as in the previous example of blindness, people that should know better are being extremely dumb.
Yes the party was probably much safer than taking a packed train, and a lot of precautions were taken, etc. etc. but still this gives a horrible impression about how seriously these people are taking the recommendations for the general public. They should be putting the best possible example of what to do, and in this time where the government is asking the public for abstinence and control you cannot have a party even if everybody is masked and eats in a hurry.
I am very sorry for Professor Wakita but someone has to take responsibility of this, just an apology is not enough to let go this huge example of plain disregard of the measures that they should be obeying first, before asking others to do the same.
Alfie Noakes
Because Kyodo.
Also, it was widely reported on Wednesday in the vernacular media that several of the 23 numpties that attended the notorious sayonara party for the Health Ministry chief dalek in Ginza have now contracted coronoavirus.