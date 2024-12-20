 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan inspects U.S. base in Tokyo over possible PFAS chemical leak

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Friday that it has conducted an on-site inspection of the U.S. Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo over the possible leak of so-called PFAS chemicals that may have harmful effects on human health.

Officials from the defense, foreign and environment ministries, the Tokyo metropolitan government as well as local municipalities entered the base in the morning to inspect a firefighting training area where an extinguishing agent containing PFAS is believed to have been used, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Acknowledging local concerns over the chemicals, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told a press conference that the government will work to ensure that "environmental measures in and around U.S. military facilities in Japan will be effective."

Water sample testing of a reservoir on the firefighting training site is also being arranged under a Japan-U.S. agreement allowing local officials to enter U.S. military bases in Japan to conduct environmental surveys, according to Nakatani.

The U.S. military in Japan has already stopped using extinguishers that include PFAS, but past U.S. investigations detected levels in reservoirs far above Japan's nonbinding interim standards.

The inspection that took place on Friday was conducted at the request of nearby municipalities after the United States informed the Japanese government in October of the possible leakage of water containing PFAS from the firefighting training area following heavy rainfall in late August.

PFAS is a general term for a group of over 10,000 artificial chemicals that include PFOS, or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, and PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid.

While used in a wide variety of products including foam extinguishers and frying pan coatings, PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly over time and can accumulate in people, animals, plants and the environment. Exposure to certain levels of PFAS may lead to increased risk of some cancers.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo