Japan inspects U.S. base at Yokota over suspected PFAS chemical leak

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Wednesday conducted a second on-site inspection of the U.S. Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo over a possible leak of so-called PFAS chemicals, which may pose risks to human health.

A similar action was carried out in December amid growing public concern after the United States reported a possible leakage of water containing PFAS from the firefighting training area following heavy rainfall in late August.

But Wednesday's inspection marked the first time Japanese officials accessed Yokota Air Base under an environmental agreement supplementing the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, which governs the use of U.S. military bases in Japan.

The pact allows Japanese authorities to enter U.S. military bases in Japan to conduct environmental surveys.

After processing, the U.S. side intends to release the remaining water at the base, which hosts the headquarters of U.S. Forces Japan. Japanese officials took a sample of the purified water, which they plan to analyze in the next two weeks or so.

PFAS is a general term for a group of over 10,000 artificial chemicals that include PFOS, or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, and PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid.

Used in a wide range of products, including firefighting foam and nonstick cookware coatings, PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly and can accumulate in people, animals, plants and the environment. Exposure to certain levels of PFAS may increase the risk of some cancers.

The U.S. military explained that about 380,000 liters of water are pooled at a firefighting facility, while 1.14 million liters remain in a reservoir, with the level of PFOS and PFOA registering 1,240 nanograms per liter.

The Japanese Environment Ministry permits the release of water if PFOS and PFOA levels are below 50 nanograms per liter. Japan and the United States have agreed to discharge water from a drainage channel after confirming the concentration is within that threshold.

The U.S. military said it is possible to clean the water through activated carbon filters.

The latest inspection was carried out by the Japanese defense, foreign and environment ministries, as well as the Tokyo metropolitan government and local municipalities.

Before is agent orange, now is PFAS, what next? So who is the real challenge is it still China? China do no harm so far.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/community/2012/09/15/issues/u-s-agent-orange-activist-brings-message-of-solidarity-to-okinawa/

https://healthjournalism.org/blog/2024/07/how-jon-mitchell-uncovered-the-okinawa-military-exposures/

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

