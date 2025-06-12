 Japan Today
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory in Renton, Wash. Image: AP file
national

Japan instructs airlines to check Boeing 787s after Air India crash

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's transport ministry said Friday it has instructed Japanese airlines operating Boeing 787s to inspect them following the fatal crash of an Air India 787-8.

In the instruction dated Thursday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism called on All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and JAL's low-cost subsidiary Zipair Tokyo to check the engines and airframes of the planes. It will not suspend their use, it said.

"We will take necessary measures by collecting information and considering the development of investigations" by Indian authorities, transport minister Hiromasa Nakano said at a press conference.

Air India Flight 171 bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in a residential area of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, killing more than 240 people.

Sensible move - defective parts are a hazard to people on the ground too.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Ridiculous. What exactly are they going to look for? Does the J-gov have any idea how many components go into a B-787? Lets start with the wingnut that attaches the cushion to the front left corner of seat 36A.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

