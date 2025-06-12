Japan instructs airlines to check Boeing 787s after Air India crash

The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory in Renton, Wash.

Japan's transport ministry said Friday it has instructed Japanese airlines operating Boeing 787s to inspect them following the fatal crash of an Air India 787-8.

In the instruction dated Thursday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism called on All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and JAL's low-cost subsidiary Zipair Tokyo to check the engines and airframes of the planes. It will not suspend their use, it said.

"We will take necessary measures by collecting information and considering the development of investigations" by Indian authorities, transport minister Hiromasa Nakano said at a press conference.

Air India Flight 171 bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in a residential area of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, killing more than 240 people.

